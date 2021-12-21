Episode 342
Our Favorite Nonfiction of 2021: December 21, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Crying in H Mart, The Natural Mother of the Child, Empire of Pain, and more of their favorite novels of 2021.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here. And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood by Krys Malcolm Belc
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner Trice
Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend: Notes from the Other Side of the Fist Bump by Ben Philippe
White Magic by Elissa Washuta
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler by Rebecca Donner
On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed
A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford
The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernandez
Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
Night of the Living Rez: Stories by Morgan Talty