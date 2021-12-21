Our Favorite Nonfiction of 2021: December 21, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Crying in H Mart, The Natural Mother of the Child, Empire of Pain, and more of their favorite novels of 2021.

All the Books!

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood by Krys Malcolm Belc

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner Trice

Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend: Notes from the Other Side of the Fist Bump by Ben Philippe

White Magic by Elissa Washuta

The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence by Stephen Kurczy

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler by Rebecca Donner

On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed

A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib

Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir by Ashley C. Ford

The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernandez

Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York by Elon Green

These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

Night of the Living Rez: Stories by Morgan Talty