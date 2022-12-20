Our Favorite Nonfiction Books of 2022: December 20, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Strangers to Ourselves, Stay True, I’m Glad My Mom Died, and more of their favorite nonfiction books of 2022.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place by Neema Avashia
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv
Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe
If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal: What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity by Justin Gregg
Huda F Are You? by Hufa Fahmy
Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu
The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes
The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier
Flung Out of Space: Inspired by the Indecent Adventures of Patricia Highsmith by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer
100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye
Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sanchez
Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke
Murder Among Friends: How Leopold and Loeb Tried to Commit the Perfect Crime by Candace Fleming
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur
WHAT WE’RE READING:
We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Queen of Myth and Monsters (Adrian X Isolde) by Scarlett St. Clair
Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers by Erica Hannickel