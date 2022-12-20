Our Favorite Nonfiction Books of 2022: December 20, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Strangers to Ourselves, Stay True, I’m Glad My Mom Died, and more of their favorite nonfiction books of 2022.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place by Neema Avashia

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us by Rachel Aviv

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe

If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal: What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity by Justin Gregg

Huda F Are You? by Hufa Fahmy

Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu

The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder by Edward Humes

The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier

Flung Out of Space: Inspired by the Indecent Adventures of Patricia Highsmith by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer

100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sanchez

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke

Murder Among Friends: How Leopold and Loeb Tried to Commit the Perfect Crime by Candace Fleming

How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur

WHAT WE’RE READING:

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Queen of Myth and Monsters (Adrian X Isolde) by Scarlett St. Clair

Orchid Muse: A History of Obsession in Fifteen Flowers by Erica Hannickel