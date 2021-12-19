Episode 476
Our Favorite Non-Book Things of 2021
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Jeff and Rebecca recommend things from outside the world of books and reading.
Discussed in this episode:
Rebecca’s List:
Counting Crows, Butter Miracle album
An Evening w/ Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak
100-Foot Wave
All About Cake by Christina Tosi
The White Lotus
Bandsplain podcast
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Cadence toiletry holders – keepyourcadence.com
Jeff’s List
Reservation Dogs
Dug Days
Cousteau
Passionfruit Syrup
Cinnamon Syrup
CarMax
Get Back
Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson
hotels.google.com
flights.google.com