Episode 476
Our Favorite Non-Book Things of 2021

Jeff and Rebecca recommend things from outside the world of books and reading.

Discussed in this episode:

Rebecca’s List:

Counting Crows, Butter Miracle album

An Evening w/ Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak

100-Foot Wave

All About Cake by Christina Tosi

The White Lotus

Bandsplain podcast

Jammy bits

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Cadence toiletry holders – keepyourcadence.com

The Robe by Lunya

Jeff’s List

Reservation Dogs

Dug Days

Cousteau

Passionfruit Syrup

Cinnamon Syrup

CarMax

Get Back

Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson

hotels.google.com

flights.google.com