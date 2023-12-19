Our Favorite Fiction Books of 2023: December 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Yellowface, Tom Lake, Happiness Falls, and more of our favorite fiction of 2023!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Ghost Girl, Banana by Wiz Wharton

Yellowface by RF Kuang

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

Loot by Tania James

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens

Into the Bright Open by Cherie Dimaline

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

Zero Days by Ruth Ware

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley

Tirzah’s favorites:

Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

Never Name the Dead by D.M. Rowell

What We’re Reading:

Those Pink Mountain Nights by Jen Ferguson

Dixon, Descending by Karen Outen

More Books Out This Week:

The Vacation by John Marrs

Heartstopper #5: A Graphic Novel by Alice Oseman

The Waltz of Reason: The Entanglement of Mathematics and Philosophy by Karl Sigmund

Deadly Game by Michael Caine