Our Favorite Fiction Books of 2023: December 19, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Yellowface, Tom Lake, Happiness Falls, and more of our favorite fiction of 2023!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Ghost Girl, Banana by Wiz Wharton
Yellowface by RF Kuang
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
Loot by Tania James
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens
Into the Bright Open by Cherie Dimaline
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
A Long Stretch of Bad Days by Mindy McGinnis
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
Zero Days by Ruth Ware
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
Tirzah’s favorites:
Two Girls Down by Louisa Luna
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter
Never Name the Dead by D.M. Rowell
What We’re Reading:
Those Pink Mountain Nights by Jen Ferguson
Dixon, Descending by Karen Outen
More Books Out This Week:
The Vacation by John Marrs
Heartstopper #5: A Graphic Novel by Alice Oseman
The Waltz of Reason: The Entanglement of Mathematics and Philosophy by Karl Sigmund
Deadly Game by Michael Caine