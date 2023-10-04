Our Favorite Books of the Summer

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a handful of the amazing books that came out in the last quarter, some interesting awards lists, Alan Moore, Goosebumps, and more!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Autumn is here, which means it’s time to curl up with a great read and get cozy — whatever your version of cozy looks like. Whether it’s romance, creepy reads, modern classics, or escapist reads you crave, TBR can help you find the perfect books for your fall reading, with options curated to your specific reading tastes. Visit mytbr.co to find out more and sign up — it only takes a few minutes!

News

2023 Elgin Awards (SFF Poetry) [Locus]

2024 Bard Fiction Prize [Locus]

Alan Moore sending all comic adaptation royalties to BLM [AV Club]

Making Formulas Fresh Again [LitHub]

Goosebumps Trailer [Tor.com]

Books Discussed

The Book of Witches, edited by Jonathan Straham, stories from so many of our favorite authors including P. Djèlí Clark, Amal El Mohtar, Tochi Onyebuchi, Darcie Little Badger, Sheree Renee Thomas, and more, illustrated by Alyssa Winans

Where Peace is Lost by Valerie Valdes

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (cw: racism, colorism, Nazism, addiction, mention of suicide)

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei (cw: maternal harm/death, child harm/death, infertility, racism, miscarriage)