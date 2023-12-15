Our Favorite Books of 2023
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their favorite books of 2023!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Red London – Alma Katsu
Happiness Falls – Angie Kim
Bright Young Women – Jessica Knoll
All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby
I Have Some Questions for You – Rebecca Makkai
Our Share of Night – Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell
