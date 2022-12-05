Our Favorite Books of 2022
Jeff and Rebecca talk about their favorite books of 2022.
Discussed in this episode:
Song of the Cell by Sidhartha Mukherjee
Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur
The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
Heartbreak by Florence Williams
Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson
In the Early Times by Tad Friend
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah