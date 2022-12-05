Our Favorite Books of 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about their favorite books of 2022.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Flying Solo by Linda Holmes

Song of the Cell by Sidhartha Mukherjee

Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow

In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman

Heartbreak by Florence Williams

Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson

Solito by Javier Zamora

Stay True by Hua Hsu

In the Early Times by Tad Friend

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay

Liberation Day by George Saunders