Our Favorite Books of 2022

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their favorite mysteries and thrillers of 2022.

NEWS

Goodreads Choice Award Winners 2022

BOOKS DISCUSSED

They’re Going to Love You – Meg Howrey

Hidden Pictures – Jason Rekulak

Cherish Farrah – Bethany C. Morrow

Hide – Kiersten White

Red Widow – Alma Katsu

Shutter – Ramona Emerson

My Darkest Prayer – S.A. Cosby

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

“Harvard announces return of Native hair samples” (Indian Country Today)

