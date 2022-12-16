Our Favorite Books of 2022
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their favorite mysteries and thrillers of 2022.
NEWS
Goodreads Choice Award Winners 2022
BOOKS DISCUSSED
They’re Going to Love You – Meg Howrey
Hidden Pictures – Jason Rekulak
Cherish Farrah – Bethany C. Morrow
Hide – Kiersten White
Red Widow – Alma Katsu
Shutter – Ramona Emerson
My Darkest Prayer – S.A. Cosby
Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga
“Harvard announces return of Native hair samples” (Indian Country Today)
