Episode 449
Our Favorite(?) Books of 2021 So Far.
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Jeff and Rebecca pick their most memorable, favorite, and otherwise noteworthy reads of 2021 so far.
Rebecca’s Picks:
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Girlhood by Melissa Febos
Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraquib
Miseducated by Brandon P Fleming
Rebecca’s Honorable Mentions:
Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Cultish by Amanda Montell
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Jeff’s Picks:
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri
The Man Who Lived Underground by Richard Wright
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
Jeff’s Honorable Mentions:
Winning the Loser’s Game by Charles Ellis
World Travel by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever