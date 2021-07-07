Episode 97
Our Favorite Books of 2021, So Far
This week, Tirzah and Vanessa share their favorite YA releases of 2021 so far, and two upcoming YA releases they’re excited about.
Books Discussed:
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira
Dangerous Play by Emma Kress
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova