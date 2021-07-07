Our Favorite Books of 2021, So Far

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah and Vanessa share their favorite YA releases of 2021 so far, and two upcoming YA releases they’re excited about.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Books Discussed:

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Once Upon a Quinceañera by Monica Gomez-Hira

Dangerous Play by Emma Kress

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova