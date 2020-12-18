Episode 92
Our Favorite Books of 2020
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Show Notes
John le Carré, Best-Selling Author of Cold War Thrillers, Dies at 89
Books Mentioned
Long Bright River by Liz Moore
The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper
Shelter by Jung Yun
The Return by Rachel Harrison
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo
The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling