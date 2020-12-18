Our Favorite Books of 2020

It is the last episode of 2020 and Rincey’s last episode of Read or Dead! To commemorate, they talk about their favorite reads of the year.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

John le Carré, Best-Selling Author of Cold War Thrillers, Dies at 89

Books Mentioned

Long Bright River by Liz Moore

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James

We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper

Shelter by Jung Yun

The Return by Rachel Harrison

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

The Only Child by Mi-ae Seo

The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling