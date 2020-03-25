Our Favorite 2020 Releases So Far

Sharifah and Jenn discuss awards news, good and bad news for TV adaptations, some of their favorite releases from 2020 so far, and more.

News

Book Riot’s COVID coverage

Puestes Pa’l Futuro, a Puerto Rican SFF anthology on Kickstarter

Library of America to Publish the Works of Octavia Butler

SFF shows that have halted production

She-ra’s 5th Season Will Be The Final Season…

… and ‘The Magicians’ Will Also End With Season 5 on Syfy

2020’s Lambda finalists include Rivers Solomon

Books Discussed

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Sorry Please Thank You)

The City We Became by NK Jemisin (tw: sexual harassment, racism)

Spoiler Book Club! Saturday, March 28th at 7 PM via Crowdcast

Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe (trigger warnings: dysmorphia, self-harm, fat shaming, body horror)

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo