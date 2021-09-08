Our Fall Most Anticipated SF/F

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a Tolkien-ian cryptocurrency, adaptation news for Witchmark and Game of Thrones, a Book Club episode, their most anticipated Fall releases, and more.

News

‘Worst Witch’ author Jill Murphy dies [NPR]

Rosetta Awards shortlist announced

Animated Game Of Thrones show in the works

The JRR Token cryptocurrency

CL Polk’s Kingston Cycle acquired for adaptation

Books Discussed

The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw (Erewhon, Sept 7) (Nothing But Blackened Teeth)

Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett (Tor, October 12)

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova (Atria, Sept 7)

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu (Gallery, Nov 2)

Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee (Orbit, Nov 30)

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson (Orbit, Oct 26)

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (Tor Books, Sept 28)

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling (St. Martin’s Press, Oct 19)

Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Tor Nightfire, Sept 7)