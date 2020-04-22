Our Dream, Our Nightmare: Author Collaborations

Sharifah and Jenn discuss several awards lists including the Hugos, Dune adaptation news, and dream up author collaborations they wish would happen.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, Race the Sands by Sarah Beth Durst, and Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News

Akwaeke Emezi wins Otherwise Award

Follow-up: Kitchies winners announced just after last recording

Things we learned about the Dune movie (part 1!) (Dune Book Club with Ausma Zehanat Khan)

Hugo finalists announced

Ken Liu anthology series greenlit

‘Dark Crystal’ Puppetry Online Tour

Books Discussed

Kameron Hurley (The Light Brigade) & Nicky Drayden (Escaping Exodus)

TJ Klune (House on the Cerulean Sea) & CL Polk (Witchmark, Stormsong)

Marie Lu (Warcross) & Sana Takeda (Monstress)

Helen Oyeyemi (Gingerbread) & Victor LaValle (The Changeling)