Our Annual Edgar Awards Show!

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss novels nominated for the Edgar Awards!

NEWS

“Oscar Isaac will play a sexy Kurt Vonnegut in a new crime series.” (Hey, I’m just quoting the experts here!)

Amazon has canceled Three Pines after just one season.

Amazon is adapting E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars as a series.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentill

Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls – Kathleen Hale

Shutter – Ramona Emerson

Devil House – John Darnielle

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America and the Woman Who Stopped Them – Timothy Egan

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

