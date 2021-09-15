Opening Grub Hub and Doing Some Damage

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica highlight excellent books for Latinx Heritage Month and dig into must-read YA memoirs.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Shownotes

Latinx Kid Lit Book Fest

Simone Breaks All The Rules by Debbie Rigaud

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

“Fat Girls in YA” with Crystal Maldonado

Somewhere Between Bitter And Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp

Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White by Lila Quintero Weaver

How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Indivisible by Daniel Aleman

I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib

The Beautiful Struggle (Young Reader’s Edition) by Ta-Nehisi Coates

We Are Not Broken by George M Johnson

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

On Top of Glass by Karina Manta

Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson

A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henry

Notes from a Young Black Chef (Adapted for Young Adults) by Kwame Onwuachi