Episode 102
Opening Grub Hub and Doing Some Damage
Kelly and Erica highlight excellent books for Latinx Heritage Month and dig into must-read YA memoirs.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Shownotes
Simone Breaks All The Rules by Debbie Rigaud
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
“Fat Girls in YA” with Crystal Maldonado
Somewhere Between Bitter And Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White by Lila Quintero Weaver
How Moon Fuentez Fell in Love with the Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Indivisible by Daniel Aleman
I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib
The Beautiful Struggle (Young Reader’s Edition) by Ta-Nehisi Coates
We Are Not Broken by George M Johnson
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
On Top of Glass by Karina Manta
Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson
A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henry
Notes from a Young Black Chef (Adapted for Young Adults) by Kwame Onwuachi