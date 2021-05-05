Episode 103
One-Sitting Reads
Sharifah and Jenn discuss #DisneyMustPay, the Ignyte Award shortlist, some one-sitting SF/F reads, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
News
Ignyte Award shortlist! And anyone can vote.
A truly disappointing update re #DisneyMustPay
Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special … in 2022
Books Discussed
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
Mating the Huntress by Talia Hibbert
The Galaxy and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers (Wayfarers #4) (note re: accidental, nonfatal harm to a child)
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P Djèlí Clark (tw: mention of suicide)
Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson