One-Sitting Reads

Sharifah and Jenn discuss #DisneyMustPay, the Ignyte Award shortlist, some one-sitting SF/F reads, and more.

News

Ignyte Award shortlist! And anyone can vote.

Exploring Fanfic TikTok

A truly disappointing update re #DisneyMustPay

Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special … in 2022

Books Discussed

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

Mating the Huntress by Talia Hibbert

The Galaxy and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers (Wayfarers #4) (note re: accidental, nonfatal harm to a child)

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P Djèlí Clark (tw: mention of suicide)

Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson