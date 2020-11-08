Episode 414
One Hour of Podcasting
Jeff and Rebecca try to remain focused while doing a bunch of listener follow-up, wonder about HMH’s trade business being for sale, admire PW’s Best Books of 2020 list (mostly), and preview upcoming topics.
This episode is sponsored bY
This episode is sponsored by Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer, Spellbreaker by Charlie N. Holmberg, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service, and Emporia State University’s School of Library & Information Management
Discussed in this episode:
HMH exploring sale of trade group
Parents sue NC charter school calling novel POET X “an assault on Christianity”