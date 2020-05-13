Episode 68
On YA “Boy Books” and Driving In The Midwest
Eric and Kelly discuss the problematic idea of “boy books,” highlight recent YA with male leads, and dream up surprise books from favorite authors.
This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers made by Book Riot and Abrams, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, and The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall from Candlewick Press.
SHOW NOTES
The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki
Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper
American Road Trip by Patrick Flores-Scott
Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed
The Gospel of Winter by Brendan Kiely
Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
Goodbye Days by Jeff Zentner
Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Phillippe
Hold Me Closer Necromancer by Lish McBride
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
Deposing Nathan by Zach Smedley
A Peculiar Peril by Jeff VanderMeer
Little Brother by Cory Doctorow
Looking for Alaska by John Green
Charm and Strange by Stephanie Kuehn
Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer
A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
Talker 25 by Joshua McCune
September Girls by Bennett Madison
A Room Away From The Wolves by Nova Ren Suma