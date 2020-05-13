On YA “Boy Books” and Driving In The Midwest

Eric and Kelly discuss the problematic idea of “boy books,” highlight recent YA with male leads, and dream up surprise books from favorite authors.

This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers made by Book Riot and Abrams, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, and The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall from Candlewick Press.

SHOW NOTES

YA-Hoo fest

Shuri by Nic Stone

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper

American Road Trip by Patrick Flores-Scott

Yes No Maybe So by Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed

The Gospel of Winter by Brendan Kiely

Dear Justyce by Nic Stone

Goodbye Days by Jeff Zentner

Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Phillippe

Hold Me Closer Necromancer by Lish McBride

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

Deposing Nathan by Zach Smedley

Camp by LC Rosen

A Peculiar Peril by Jeff VanderMeer

Little Brother by Cory Doctorow

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Charm and Strange by Stephanie Kuehn

Hero by Perry Moore

Rotters by Daniel Kraus

Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

Talker 25 by Joshua McCune

Bumped by Megan McCafferty

September Girls by Bennett Madison

A Room Away From The Wolves by Nova Ren Suma