Oh, The Places You Won’t Go
Jeff and Rebecca follow the escalating pandemic problem for Barnes & Noble, walk through the definition of “upmarket,” consider a big 5 publishers layoffs and salary cuts, and more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Ruthless Gods by Emily A. Duncan
Links discussed in this episode:
Flatiron hires editor to focus on works by Latinx and BIPOC writers
Barnes & Noble has now closed more than 500 stores & furloughed corporate employees
And 5 Barnes & Noble warehouse workers in NJ diagnosed w/ COVID-19
Or maybe its 9 employees? Warehouse workers protest
Macmillan lays off some staff, cuts other salaries
Libro FM hiring 10 laid-off booksellers for one-month special project