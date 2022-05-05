Oceans 8 Meets Hustlers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss actionable activism, romances with elves, unrequited love, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Night Boat to Tangier and That Old Country Music by Kevin Barry; The Heart’s Invisible Furies and Shuggie Bain (rec’d by Elizabeth)

Agrippina: The Most Extraordinary Woman of the Roman World and A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: Murder in Ancient Rome by Emma Southon (rec’d by Amber)

The Guest List by Lucy Foley (rec’d by Becky)

Questions

1. Ten years ago I was in a very brief but very intense relationship with another woman who was wrong for me in so many ways. It burned out quickly, but the fire was enough to make me feel more alive than I ever have before or since. Occasionally I will be thrown back into the emotions I had during this time and can’t get her out of my head. I am an Enneagram 4 [this will tell Amanda a lot about me!], so I feel ALL the feels to their highest intensity and get wrapped up in my sensitivity and melancholy. Fours also really seek closure in all aspects of life and I did NOT get any whatsoever in this relationship, which has led me to romanticize and hang on longer than I should.

Therefore my request is twofold:

First, I would love a poetry collection that evokes this extreme romantic and living-on-the-edge tension, where you think the world will stop if you can’t breathe the other person in…maybe something impressionistic or stream-of-consciousness…sapphic is a must or it won’t scratch my itch.

Second, (I figure Amanda would take this one!!) I would like a non-fiction book about how to reframe experiences with people in your life who you thought were integral but really were just toxic.

All the feels,

-Rowan

2. I’ll be blunt here, I’m looking for spicy Ocean’s 8 fan fiction. I’d love a book where a group of sexy femmes gets their very specific skill sets together to bring down societal bs.

It does not need to be explicitly graphic, although it is not a deal breaker, but I want to see these queer relationships play out how we all wanted to in the movie.

Any genre is fine, the more diverse the merrier. Length is not an issue and series focusing on each individual character? A plus!

Much much love

-Ella

3. Hi! I’m looking for a recommendation for books like “The Vanishing Half” for my book club. We all loved it and I want to impress them with another awesome pick. Thank you! I love the podcast 🙂

-Nadia

4. Long story short, I’ve run into the all too common unreciprocated romantic feelings issue a number of times now, and it’s starting to wear on me. I do my best not to be too upset, since that’s just how these things go. The most recent subject of my affections started dating someone else literally the day before I intended to ask her on a date. I think they’re both great people and I wish the best for them, but I can’t help feeling frustrated all the same.

So my request is: do you have a book that features a prominent character dealing with a similar problem, where the person they love, loves someone else, BUT they aren’t trying to sabotage the relationship or otherwise become a jerk towards either party? I want to find a character who is happy for the person they care about, while still struggling with the emotional aftermath of things not going the way they’d hoped.

Thank you for all the help you’ve been, I greatly appreciate it.

In peace,

-Cooper

5. After reading Amy Poehler’s “Yes, Please”, I decided to crawl out from under my rock and finally watch “Parks and Recreation” and was completely hooked! Besides loving the humor, I also appreciate the line it walks between satirizing the ridiculousness of government while also recognizing its potential for greatness even if it’s on a small scale. I work for the government myself and find the show surprisingly inspiring. I also really love Leslie and Ben’s romance (slow-burn, sweetly romantic, between two nerdy smart people) and of course the quirky cast of characters. I would love some ideas for books that evoke the same feelings and enjoyment as the show! Thank you!

-Stephanie

6. First, I have to say, I LOVE the podcast so much! Second, do you both just read all day everyday- have you personally read most of the books you recommend?

Now for the actual request: My eyes were recently opened to the issue of white privilege (I’m white and 35 years old- a bit ashamed it took this long). I’ve been reading A LOT of books about racism in general (Waking up White, The Hate U Give, The New Jim Crow). I’m looking for more books, fiction or non fiction, about racism in a way that is eye opening. Bonus points for how not be just a “well meaning white lady” and actually get in there and be helpful. I’m at a point in my own education that I want to do more than just read about it but actually do something about it, while also being white. I don’t love YA but will read anything. Thank you so much!

-Tracy

7. I’m writing in to find some book recommendations for elf romances (Meaning someone who is an elf falls in love with someone else. Does not have to be another elf.) that are not in the young adult category. I recently read and enjoyed Emigh Cannaday’s Annika Brisky series and Rachel Haimowitz’s Song of the Fallen series. I know that elves are probably more common in epic fantasy books but I’m not familiar with any good ones. Can you steer me in the right direction?

Thanks!

-Kalyn

Books Discussed

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (tw: domestic abuse)

Love, Death, and the Changing of the Seasons by Marilyn Hacker (sample poem)

Uptown Thief by Aya de Leon

Travelers Along The Way by Aminah Mae Safi

Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim (tw: rape)

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

It Sounded Better in My Head by Nina Kenwood

Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju

Bonus TV rec: Our Beloved Summer on Netflix side character, from Jamie

Geekerella by Ashley Poston

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

White Tears/Brown Scars by Ruby Hamad

Elvish by SG Prince

Witchmark by CL Polk (cw: PTSD, harm to women and children)

