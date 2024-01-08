Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023, Iowa Book Banning Law Partially Stopped, Recent Reading, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinksy talk about Obama’s favorite books of 2023, the best-selling books of 2023 in the U.S., some good news in Iowa, our winter reading, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Read Harder 2024 is alive!

Barack’s best of 2023 list

Key parts of Iowa book ban bill cannot be enforced

Excerpt of The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell, the new “Read With Jenna” pick

Best-Selling UK Books of 2023

Temple Folk

North Woods

Absolution