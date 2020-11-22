Null Hypothesis Feedback

Jeff and Rebecca go over some A Promised Land sales numbers, look over the National Book Award winners, check in with the sale of Simon & Schuster, and much more.

Ugh Chimamanda

Listener query: Any uplifting YA books you can recommend for a “new” non-binary/genderqueer to have during free time?

Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callendar

Dreadnought by April Daniels

Brightsiders by Jen Wilde

One in Every Crowd by Ivan Coyote

Euphoria Kids by Allison Evans

Obama memoir breaks first-day sales record..or does he?

National Book Awards

Ongoing: Chicago Public Library says eliminating late fees has paid off

PRH and HC are top bidders for Simon & Schuster