Episode 418
Null Hypothesis Feedback
Jeff and Rebecca go over some A Promised Land sales numbers, look over the National Book Award winners, check in with the sale of Simon & Schuster, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Listener query: Any uplifting YA books you can recommend for a “new” non-binary/genderqueer to have during free time?
Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callendar
Dreadnought by April Daniels
Brightsiders by Jen Wilde
One in Every Crowd by Ivan Coyote
Euphoria Kids by Allison Evans
Obama memoir breaks first-day sales record..or does he?
Ongoing: Chicago Public Library says eliminating late fees has paid off