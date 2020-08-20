Purse Cheese In An Elevator

Amanda and Jenn discuss pageturners, novels with a strong sense of place, some romance, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by The History of Literature – A Podcast, Amulet Books and Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko, and Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls.

Questions

1. I’m in the mood for a steamy pirate romance, but not one that’s cheesy or over the top ridiculous (which unfortunately is all I’ve been able to find.)

My favorite romance authors are Tessa Dare and Sara Maclean, mostly because of the feminist tone and whimsy.

Thanks for keeping me company while I commute to work!

-Brooke

2. I’m reading Where The Crawdads Sing. Omg! I’m flying through this book. I love that the marsh is a character. Can you recommend a book that has that same feel? I’ve also read Moloka’i and loved it! I live in NC but have spent some time in Hawaii. I would love southern/beach/island. I also wouldn’t mind something set in Europe or Africa but please no middle America. I like something I can spend some time with so please no graphic novels or short stories. Thank you so much!

-Jessica

3. I’m 47 and went thru a divorce two years ago. I’m looking for romance novels that involve women that have been married for many years and are rejoining the dating world and finding love. I’ve not been brave enough to do so yet and need inspiration.

-Lee

4. Hello!

I’ve been a chick lit fan since I read the first Bridget Jones book in 2000ish. I’ve read many of the popular authors from the last 20 years or so. I mostly like ones set in the United Kingdom, that are contemporary and of the romantic comedy type. No dukes, lords or highlanders, not too much graphic sex, not too much real high stakes drama. Just fun, wacky, romantic comedy hijinx!

Some popular authors I’ve read and enjoyed in the past are Helen Fielding, Marian Keyes, Jojo Moyes, Sophie Kinsella, Jill Mansell, Katie Fforde, Jenny Colgan, Jane Green, and Louise Rennison. Pretty much all of the early 2000’s chick lit staples.

I’ve been looking for something light and fun to read this summer, and would love to discover some new chick lit authors and titles. Hopefully some with a bit more diversity! I recently read and loved Queenie.

Thanks so much! I’m a big fan of the podcast and looking forward to your suggestions.

-Tamara

5. Hey guys! I was really hoping you could help me out of a reading slump I’m in. I’m in college, and reading usually two books for my classes a week (at least) that are pretty heavy and dense, as well as a bunch of academic articles. So, during the school year I find myself not reading as much for fun, save for comic books. Summer just started however, and I’ve been so excited to relax and read, but now I can’t find the motivations or want to read any of the books I have. I think I need lighter, more fun material; a page turner. I read pretty much any genre, but mostly sci-fi and fantasy, and sometimes historical fiction. My two favorite authors are Donna Tartt and N.K. Jemisin. Also, no graphic novel recommendations please, as I find myself still able to read those.

-Scarlett

6. My husband and I are considering adopting/fos-adopting a child. And like the reader I am, it always makes me feel more comfortable to read as much about it as I can before jumping in. I’m looking for books about the adoption process. Can be fiction or nonfiction. Memoir or biography would be great. I just recently read “Instant Mom” by Nia Vardalos and that really fit what I’m looking for. I’m looking for material from the perspective of the people doing the adopting, NOT from the perspective of the person being or having been adopted (which is what I keep finding). Books can be either book or audio format. Fiction is fine if it is something I can read to relate to or get inspiration from. Thank you so much for your help!

-Ally

7. I have recently become a romance obsessed reader. I mostly read M/M romance and I love the jock and the “what is sports and who cares” guy trope. What I would like is an F/F version of this trope. I am thinking of something like a member of the US Women’s National Soccer Team and a woman who does not get sports. (Yes, I have a crush on Megan Rapinoe. Who doesn’t?) Although I love YA, I would really love it if these were adults so being an athlete is the job of one of the women. I am totally happy with sexy times on the page. (The hotter, the better.) Thank you so much!

-DyAnne

Books Discussed

The Rogue Pirate’s Bride by Shana Galen

Captured by Beverly Jenkins

Land of Love and Drowning by Tiphanie Yanique (tw: rape of a child)

All the Birds, Singing by Evie Wyld (tw: violence against women incl. sexual assault, harm to animals)

The Switch by Beth O’Leary

His Perfect Partner by Priscilla Oliveras (cw: family member with cancer)

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

Sofia Khan Is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Rebelwing by Andrea Tang

A Big Ship At the Edge of the Universe by Alex White

To the End of June by Cris Beam

Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin

Fire and Ice by Rachel Spangler

Roller Girl by Vanessa North

