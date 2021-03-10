Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Episode 99
Novelettes

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Shadow and Bone teaser trailer, CJ Cherryh, recent adaptation news, and sci-fi/fantasy novelettes.

News

Shadow and Bone Teaser Trailer

CJ Cherryh wins 2021 Heinlein Award [Locus]

Watchmen writer Stacey Osei-Koffour to write Blade remake [Black Girl Nerds]

Idris & Sabrina Elba developing Afrofuturist series for Crunchyroll [The Slanted]

Redwall Adaptation Happening [AV Club]

Books Discussed

Locus Reading List

If You Take My Meaning“, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor.com 2/11/20)

The Transition of Osoosi“, Ozzie M. Gartrell (Fiyah Winter ’20)

For He Can Creep” by Siobhan Carroll 

“Omphalos” by Ted Chiang (Exhalation)

