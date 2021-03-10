Episode 99
Novelettes
Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Shadow and Bone teaser trailer, CJ Cherryh, recent adaptation news, and sci-fi/fantasy novelettes.
News
Shadow and Bone Teaser Trailer
CJ Cherryh wins 2021 Heinlein Award [Locus]
Watchmen writer Stacey Osei-Koffour to write Blade remake [Black Girl Nerds]
Idris & Sabrina Elba developing Afrofuturist series for Crunchyroll [The Slanted]
Redwall Adaptation Happening [AV Club]
Books Discussed
“If You Take My Meaning“, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor.com 2/11/20)
“The Transition of Osoosi“, Ozzie M. Gartrell (Fiyah Winter ’20)
“For He Can Creep” by Siobhan Carroll
“Omphalos” by Ted Chiang (Exhalation)