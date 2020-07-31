Nothing Better Than a Time-Traveling Serial Killer

Katie and Rincey get excited about adaptations of The Shining Girls and Magpie Murders, and talk about mystery books by Black authors that they’ve recently picked up.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, His & Hers by Alice Feeney and The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid.

Show Notes

Shirley Jackson Award Winners

‘Magpie Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set On PBS’ Masterpiece

Elisabeth Moss is starring in the upcoming Apple adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s thriller The Shining Girls

NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK Kickstarter

Books Mentioned

Three Fifths by John Vercher

Paper Gods by Goldie Taylor

The Silence of the White City by Eva Garcia Sáenz

Death of a Telenovela Star by Teresa Dovalpage

Imperfect Women by Araminta Hall

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson