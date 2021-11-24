Episode 107
Not To Be Shady Or Anything
Tirzah Price is reintroduced to the show as she and Erica discuss some YA news, 2021 releases that were overlooked, as well as a few must-not-miss end of the year releases.
SHOWNOTES
Books and authors mentioned in the beginning:
Girl, Serpent, Thorn and Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust
Rush of Wings by Laura Weymouth,
Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta
Authors Leigh Bardugo and Sabaa Tahir
Overlooked Books:
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance
This Will Be Funny Someday by Katie Henry
The Valley and the Flood by Rebecca Mahoney
In the Same Boat by Holly Green
Fierce as the Wind by Tara Wilson Redd
Must-Not-Miss End of the Year Releases:
Revolution in Our Time by Kekla Magoon
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
Starling by Isabel Strychacz
Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling
We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera