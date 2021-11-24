Not To Be Shady Or Anything

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah Price is reintroduced to the show as she and Erica discuss some YA news, 2021 releases that were overlooked, as well as a few must-not-miss end of the year releases.

SHOWNOTES

Books and authors mentioned in the beginning:

Girl, Serpent, Thorn and Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust

Rush of Wings by Laura Weymouth,

Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta

Authors Leigh Bardugo and Sabaa Tahir

Overlooked Books:

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance

This Will Be Funny Someday by Katie Henry

The Valley and the Flood by Rebecca Mahoney

In the Same Boat by Holly Green

Fierce as the Wind by Tara Wilson Redd

Must-Not-Miss End of the Year Releases:

Revolution in Our Time by Kekla Magoon

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

Starling by Isabel Strychacz

Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling

We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera