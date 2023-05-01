Not As Much Eye Reading
Jess and Trisha announce a new book club book and get into why contemporary romance isn’t always the same as a romcom (which is different from a romantic comedy)…and where does “chick lit” fit into all of this?
News
Book Club is back!! We’re reading Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery. Get ready – we’re discussing on June 22 for our June 26 episode.
Books Discussed
Something Wild and Wonderful and Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly
Codename Charming by Lucy Parker
Wrong to Need You by Alisha Rai
Trade Me by Courtney Milan
The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon
Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Second Chance at Rancho Lindo by Sabrina Sol
The Tyrant Alpha’s Rejected Mate by Cate C. Wells
