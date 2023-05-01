Not As Much Eye Reading

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha announce a new book club book and get into why contemporary romance isn’t always the same as a romcom (which is different from a romantic comedy)…and where does “chick lit” fit into all of this?

News

Check out Book Riot’s new First Edition podcast – there’s something for everyone!

Book Club is back!! We’re reading Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery. Get ready – we’re discussing on June 22 for our June 26 episode.

Books Discussed

Something Wild and Wonderful and Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly

Codename Charming by Lucy Parker

Wrong to Need You by Alisha Rai

Trade Me by Courtney Milan

The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker

Second Chance at Rancho Lindo by Sabrina Sol

The Tyrant Alpha’s Rejected Mate by Cate C. Wells

