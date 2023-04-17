Normal People with Quirky Friends

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha do a bit of follow-up from last time, talk about why romance book adaptation news so often goes nowhere, and recommend some favorite romances with STEM characters.

News

Check out this episode of the Big Gay Fiction Podcast with Anna Zabo and L.A. Witt.

The blog post by Jane Friedman that Trisha mentioned about book adaptations is here.

Books Discussed

Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller, audiobook narrated by Carlotta Brentan

Calling the Shots by Kelly Farmer

The Eastside Brewery series (starting with Thirsty) by Mia Hopkins

Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae

A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole

Reckless at Heart by Zoe York

The Countess Conspiracy by Courtney Milan

The Viscount Made Me Do It by Diana Quincy

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

Digging Up Love by Chandra Blumberg

