Normal People with Quirky Friends
Jess and Trisha do a bit of follow-up from last time, talk about why romance book adaptation news so often goes nowhere, and recommend some favorite romances with STEM characters.
News
Check out this episode of the Big Gay Fiction Podcast with Anna Zabo and L.A. Witt.
The blog post by Jane Friedman that Trisha mentioned about book adaptations is here.
Books Discussed
Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller, audiobook narrated by Carlotta Brentan
Calling the Shots by Kelly Farmer
The Eastside Brewery series (starting with Thirsty) by Mia Hopkins
Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae
A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole
Reckless at Heart by Zoe York
The Countess Conspiracy by Courtney Milan
The Viscount Made Me Do It by Diana Quincy
Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
Digging Up Love by Chandra Blumberg
