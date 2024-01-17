Nonfiction YA Books to Usher in Your New Era

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss YA nonfiction books that help with different avenues of self-improvement — from becoming more informed to money management.

News

Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell

IA judge block SF 496

Illinois officially only state to ban book bans

Books Discussed

A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent and other A Quick & Easy Guide To books

The Sum of Us (Adapted for Young Readers): How Racism Hurts Everyone by Heather McGhee

Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon

Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us by Berna Anat, illustrated by Monique Sterling

This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell

This Is What I Know About Art by Kimberly Drew, illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky

How to Money by Jean Katzky, Kathryn Tuggle, Nina Cosford

Wait, What?: A Comic Book Guide to Relationships, Bodies, and Growing Up by Heather Corinna, illustrated by Isabella Rotman

Things We Haven’t Said edited by Erin Moulton