This week Alice and Kim share nonfiction gift recommendations for the holidays.

Follow Up

We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper

Nonfiction in the News

Carnegie Medals shortlist

National Book Award winners

New Nonfiction

Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds : Ebola and the Ravages of History by Paul Farmer

Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood by Christa Parravani

I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

Nonfiction Gift Guide

Stuck in the Middle With You: A Memoir of Parenting in Three Genders by Jennifer Finney Boylan

Redefining Realness by Janet Mock

Threading My Prayer Rug by Sabeeha Rehman

Laughing All the Way to the Mosque by Zarqa Nawaz

https://bookriot.com/memoirs-by-muslim-women/ – Karuna Riazi

Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer

The White Darkness by David Grann

The Wonder Trail: True Stories from Los Angeles to the End of the World by Steve Hely

The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic—and How It Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World by Steven Johnson

Forward: A Memoir by Abby Wambach

Reset by Ellen Pao

The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan

Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford

The Lonely War: One Woman’s Account of the Struggle for Modern Iran Kindle by Nazila Fathi

Eiffel’s Tower: The Thrilling Story Behind Paris’s Beloved Monument and the Extraordinary World’s Fair That Introduced It by Jill Jonnes

The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home by Denise Kiernan

The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World by Patrik Svensson

Trace: Memory, History, Race, and the American Landscape by Lauret Savoy

Reading Now

KIM: A Promised Land by Barack Obama

ALICE: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett



CONCLUSION

