Episode 71
Nonfiction Gift Guide
This week Alice and Kim share nonfiction gift recommendations for the holidays.
Follow Up
We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper
Nonfiction in the News
New Nonfiction
Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds : Ebola and the Ravages of History by Paul Farmer
Loved and Wanted: A Memoir of Choice, Children, and Womanhood by Christa Parravani
I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom
Nonfiction Gift Guide
Stuck in the Middle With You: A Memoir of Parenting in Three Genders by Jennifer Finney Boylan
Redefining Realness by Janet Mock
Threading My Prayer Rug by Sabeeha Rehman
Laughing All the Way to the Mosque by Zarqa Nawaz
https://bookriot.com/memoirs-by-muslim-women/ – Karuna Riazi
Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer
The White Darkness by David Grann
The Wonder Trail: True Stories from Los Angeles to the End of the World by Steve Hely
The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic—and How It Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World by Steven Johnson
Forward: A Memoir by Abby Wambach
Reset by Ellen Pao
The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan
Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford
The Lonely War: One Woman’s Account of the Struggle for Modern Iran Kindle by Nazila Fathi
Eiffel’s Tower: The Thrilling Story Behind Paris’s Beloved Monument and the Extraordinary World’s Fair That Introduced It by Jill Jonnes
The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home by Denise Kiernan
The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World by Patrik Svensson
Trace: Memory, History, Race, and the American Landscape by Lauret Savoy
Reading Now
KIM: A Promised Land by Barack Obama
ALICE: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
CONCLUSION
