Nonfiction Adapted for Young Readers
This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction adapted for young readers.
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Follow Up
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi
New Nonfiction
Sisters of Mokama: The Pioneering Women Who Brought Hope and Healing to India by Jyoti Thottam
Slaves for Peanuts : A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop That Changed History by Jori Lewis
Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs by Juli Berwald
Murder on the Mountain : Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey by Peter J. Wosh, Patricia L. Schall
The Last Baron: The Paris Kidnapping That Brought Down an Empire by Tom Sancton
How to Sell a Poison : The Rise, Fall, and Toxic Return of DDT by Elena Conis
Khabaar: An Immigrant Journey of Food, Memory, and Family by Madhushree Gosh
Weekly Theme: YA Adaptations of Adult Nonfiction
Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverted Kids by Susan Cain
Hidden Figures Young Readers’ by Margot Lee Shetterly
Just Mercy: A True Story of the Fight for Justice by Bryan Stevenson
Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein
Reading Now
KIM: Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation by Maud Newton
ALICE: House of Abraham by Stephen Berry
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.