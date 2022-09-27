Nonfic for Hispanic Heritage Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction reads for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester and Kim Ukura.

Nonfiction in the News

Jung Hae Chae Wins the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize [Graywolf Press]

2022 National Book Awards Longlist for Nonfiction [National Book Foundation]

Writer Samantha Irby calls her latest book ‘a devolution!’ [Entertainment Weekly]

New Nonfiction

Listen, World!: How the Intrepid Elsie Robinson Became America’s Most-Read Woman by Julia Scheeres and Allison Gilbert

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me by Erin Keane

Brown and Gay in LA: The Lives of Immigrant Sons by Anthony Christian Ocampo

Weekly Theme: Hispanic Heritage Month

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

The Line Becomes a River by Francisco Cantu

Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands by Kelly Lytle Hernández

In the Country We Love: My Family Divided by Diane Guerrero

Reading Now

KIM: The Gene: An Intimate History by Siddhartha Mukherjee

ALICE: The Office BFFs by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey



CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Our amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.