Hashtag Did Not Go Well

Amanda and Jenn discuss non-Christmas holiday reads, African authors, dark histories, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu and Noopiming: The Cure for White Ladies by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (rec’d by Rebecca)

Born in Fire by K.F. Breene, Ilona Andrews, and Patricia Briggs (rec’d by Stephanie)

Questions

1. My partner suffers from anxiety and depression and while he’s been getting treatment for it, the isolation during covid has got him particularly on edge. I want to be supportive and not take his bad moods personally because I know he’s doing everything he can to get a handle on it and it’s not his fault but sometimes it’s difficult. I’m wondering if you have any suggestions for books that can help guide me into effectively being there for a loved one who’s dealing with depression.

Thank you so much for taking my question.

-Ashley

2. I’m a high school librarian, and struggling to find YA books that celebrate holiday/seasonal joy that aren’t Christmas. I find some that may make mention of Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, but am not finding a lot of success in books that center anything outside of Christmas festivities. I would love to find books that are engaging in the way of Dash & Lily, Let it Snow (basically anything that is a Netflix show in waiting). Can you help me find books that center other holidays or just general winter joy?

Y’all are truly wonderful! Thank you for your help!

Warmly,

-Elizabeth

3. My husband is not a big reader, but during the pandemic he has been reading much more than usual so I would like to find him a new author. He tends to pick an author and then reads all their books, and he picks prolific authors. first it was stephen king, then lee child, now he is working on james patterson, but he is getting to the new ones which the library only has on hold. I have tried to put a nonfiction in his hands about a subject I know he likes, or a john grisham but I keep striking out (no memoirs either) any suggestions? thank you!

-Kim

4. Hi y’all 🙂 So, I found out today that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie agrees with JKR’s transphobia, and that very much turned me off from reading any more of her (Americanah was alright, and now I’m just bummed out by WSABF knowing it may have a TERFy pov).

After hearing this, I realized I wanted to read more books by African women/nb people, but I’m not sure where to start! I’ve read the Joys of Motherhood, and Pet by Awaeke Emezi (their other books are very much on my radar!). I generally enjoy fiction, speculative fiction, and light fantasy. I prefer audiobooks but that is not a must! Thank you so much!

-Ren

5. Hello ladies! I recently watched a series on Netflix called “Dark Tourist” that explores odd tourist attractions around the world like a radioactive city and and murder tours. It felt similar to the Lore podcast and subsequent World or Lore books. I would love some recommendations for other odd/dark histories around the world! Thanks for all you do!

-Rachael

6. Hi Amanda and Jenn! A friend and I have just started to dip our toes into poetry after many years of feeling that it just wasn’t for us. We are both really enjoying Ted Kooser and Mary Oliver – nature themes, everyday life, the profound in the mundane….could you recommend some other poets along these lines? Shorter poems and less experimental would be a plus, as we like to read them aloud. Thanks again!

-Kristi

7. Donna Tartt is one of my most favorite writers, and I quickly devoured her three novels as soon as I discovered her through The Goldfinch. Lately I’ve been suffering from abstinence syndrome, and since her M.O seems to be having a 10 year gap between novels I was hoping you guys would have some ideas for what author I should try next, with a similar style (character driven, introspective fiction).

Thank you so much!

-Rebecca

Books Discussed

My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward by Mark Lukach

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Snow in Love by Melissa de la Cruz et al

Together at Midnight by Jennifer Castle (rec’d by Hey YA)

The Bourne Identity by Robert Ludlum

A is for Alibi by Sue Grafton

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso (tw racism)

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell (Zambian writer) (tw: colonialism, racism, racial slurs, just all the racial triggers, rape)

From Here to Eternity by Caitlin Doughty

The Poisoner’s Handbook by Deborah Blum

Ross Gay (esp. Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude)

When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through, edited by Joy Harjo with Leanne Howe and Jennifer Foerster

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (tw: all of them)

Chang-Rae Lee; On Such a Full Sea (tw: sexual assault, medical experimentation, abduction and imprisonment), Native Speaker