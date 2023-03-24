Noir Novels for Your TBR!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss noir novels!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
The Resemblance – Laura Nossett
The Devil Takes You Home – Gabino Iglesias
Scorched Grace – Margaret Douaihy
On the Savage Side – Tiffany McDaniel
When These Mountains Burn – David Joy
Red London – Alma Katsu
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
