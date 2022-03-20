Nobels and Hostages

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about books sales thus far in 2022, check in on the “book of the year” candidates, note some discontent in the publishing workforce, and talk about books that are not what we thought they were.

Discussed in this episode:

Brandon Sanderson answers FAQs about that Kickstarter

Wanna talk about that Twitter thread about low-mid level publishing folks bouncing out?

Funny Farm by Laurie Zaleski

Left on Tenth by Delia Ephron

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka