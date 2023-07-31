Ninth in the Line of Cultural Currency
Jeff and Rebecca spend a long time talking about how the sheer quantity of books published is the central issue in book publishing. Plus, they hit a couple of quick news items and talk about recent reading.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter featuring stories to inform and inspire readers, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox!
Discussed in this episode:
First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack.
Shout-out to PW’s Disability Representation in Publishing features
Booksellers sue over Texas law requiring them to rate books for appropriateness
Javier Zamora on why literary prizes should stop excluding non-citizens
Congrats to Libro.fm on their international launch!
BINC launches incubator for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ booksellers
GRRM says HBO deal is “suspended” and Winds of Winter is still in progress
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead