Ninth in the Line of Cultural Currency

Jeff and Rebecca spend a long time talking about how the sheer quantity of books published is the central issue in book publishing. Plus, they hit a couple of quick news items and talk about recent reading.

Discussed in this episode:

Shout-out to PW’s Disability Representation in Publishing features

Booksellers sue over Texas law requiring them to rate books for appropriateness

Javier Zamora on why literary prizes should stop excluding non-citizens

Congrats to Libro.fm on their international launch!

BINC launches incubator for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ booksellers

GRRM says HBO deal is “suspended” and Winds of Winter is still in progress

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

Strip Tees by Kate Flannery