Nightmare in a Crowd

Hannah and Kelly talk about the ALA Youth Media Award winners and honorees, then dig into imaginary YA book titles, pairing them with real YA books and/or dream titles.

SHOW NOTES

ALA Youth Media Award announcements

All Thirteen by Christina Soontornvat

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang

X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon

Beetle & The Hollowbones illustrated and written by Aliza Layne

You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Darius The Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Kent State by Derf Backderf

The Kids Are Gonna Ask by Gretchen Anthony

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera

We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez

Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder

“What’s Your Sherlock Story?”

Breath by Donna Jo Napoli

“Your Quirky YA Title”

The Quantum Weirdness of the Almost-Kiss by Amy Noelle Parks

YA Book Titles With Math Equations

“Your YA Adventure Title”

Food Wars! By Yuto Tsukuda

Make It Messy by Marcus Samuelsson with Veronica Chambers

Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park

“What’s Your YA Epic Fantasy Series Title?”

The Firefly Letters by Margarita Engle

Mary’s Monster by Lita Judge

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu

The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith

“What’s Your Atmospheric YA Book Title?”

The Wicked Deep by Shae Ernshaw

“What’s Your Sherlock Title?”

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee

“What’s Your YA Horror Title?”

“What’s Your YA Book Identity?”