Episode 86
Nightmare in a Crowd
Hannah and Kelly talk about the ALA Youth Media Award winners and honorees, then dig into imaginary YA book titles, pairing them with real YA books and/or dream titles.
SHOW NOTES
ALA Youth Media Award announcements
All Thirteen by Christina Soontornvat
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez
Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang
X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon
Beetle & The Hollowbones illustrated and written by Aliza Layne
You Should See Me In a Crown by Leah Johnson
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
Darius The Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Kent State by Derf Backderf
The Kids Are Gonna Ask by Gretchen Anthony
Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera
We Are Not From Here by Jenny Torres Sanchez
Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder
Breath by Donna Jo Napoli
The Quantum Weirdness of the Almost-Kiss by Amy Noelle Parks
YA Book Titles With Math Equations
Food Wars! By Yuto Tsukuda
Make It Messy by Marcus Samuelsson with Veronica Chambers
Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park
“What’s Your YA Epic Fantasy Series Title?”
The Firefly Letters by Margarita Engle
Mary’s Monster by Lita Judge
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu
The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith
“What’s Your Atmospheric YA Book Title?”
The Wicked Deep by Shae Ernshaw
The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
“What’s Your YA Horror Title?”