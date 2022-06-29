Newly Published Favorites (Plus Cheating)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Malorie Blackman’s win of the PEN Pinter Prize, Miles Morales, exciting news for vampires, some favorite recently published books, and more.

News Discussed

Malorie Blackman wins PEN Pinter Prize [The Guardian]

The history of queer vampires and a look at First Kill [Them]

Racism in Miles Morales/Thor “What If?” comic [Indy100]

Dune 2 Casting Update [Gizmodo]

Books Discussed

Siren Queen by Nghi Vo (cw: self-harm, domestic violence, mention of sexual assault)

War for the Oaks by Emma Bull

The City Inside by Samit Basu (cw so far: rape, violent racism)

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood (cw: child abuse)

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (cw: chronic illness, loss of a parent)