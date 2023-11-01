This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn talk awards season, including some Hugos chat, reminisce about their childhoods courtesy of a Where the Wild Things Are update, talk about current reading faves, and more.

News

Ursula K. Le Guin Prize 2023 Winner announced

Books Are My Bag Reader Awards Shortlist [Locus]

Hugo Award Winners [Book Riot]

Hugo controversies [MetaFilter]

Ignyte Award eligibility

Michelle Obama to Narrate Where the Wild Things Are Audiobook [AP News + Book Riot]

Teddy Ruxpin [Wikipedia]

Books Discussed

A Fire Born of Exile by Aliette de Bodard (cw so far: emotional abuse, harm to children)

The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison (cw: child abuse, homophobia, ritual suicide)

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older

Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, and Zelda Knight

Mentioned

Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice (Feb 2024 US)