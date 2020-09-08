New Releases and More for September 8, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss World of Wonders, One by One, The Bone Shard Daughter, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart

Lupe Wong Won’t Dance by Donna Barba Higuera

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Prime Deception (Chilling Effect, #2) by Valerie Valdes

The Baddest Bitch in the Room: A Memoir by Sophia Chang

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Two Dollar Radio Guide to Vegan Cooking: Recipes, Stories Behind the Recipes, and Inspiration for Vegan Cheffing by Jean-Claude van Randy, Eric Obenauf, et al.

One by One by Ruth Ware

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Wayward Witch (Brooklyn Brujas Book 3) by Zoraida Córdova

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

In the Quick by Kate Hope Day

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Seconds and Inches by Carly Israel

Sanctuary: A Novel by V. V. James

In Case You Missed It by Lindsey Kelk

Self-Portrait with Russian Piano: A Novel Wolf Wondratschek, Marshall Yarbrough (translator)

The Radium Girls: Young Readers’ Edition: The Scary but True Story of the Poison that Made People Glow in the Dark by Kate Moore

The Watcher by Jennifer Pashley

Border Lines: Poems of Migration (Everyman’s Library Pocket Poets Series) by Michael Waters and Mihaela Moscaliuc

The Year’s Best Science Fiction Vol. 1: The Saga Anthology of Science Fiction 2020 by Jonathan Strahan

Meme by Aaron Starmer

The WEIRDest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous by Joseph Henrich

What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action by Jane Fonda

Stephen Hawking: A Memoir of Friendship and Physics by Leonard Mlodinow

Savage Kiss: A Novel by Roberto Saviano and Antony Shugaar

The Ancestry of Objects by Tatiana Ryckman

The Language of Ghosts by Heather Fawcett

Act V Scene I: Poems by Stanley Moss

The Contradictions by Sophie Yanow

Architects of Memory by Karen Osborne

Captain Moxley and the Embers of the Empire by Dan Hanks

Somebody Give This Heart a Pen by Sophia Thakur

The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters

Love, Zac: Small-Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy by Reid Forgrave

WitchCraft Cocktails: 70 Seasonal Drinks Infused with Magic & Ritual by Julia Halina Hadas

Sweet Dreams by Peter Leonard

Pink Mountain on Locust Island by Jamie Marina Lau

The Grit Factor: Courage, Resilience, and Leadership in the Most Male-Dominated Organization in the World by Shannon Huffman Polson

The Secret French Recipes of Sophie Valroux by Samantha Vérant

The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and da Vinci’s Italy by Laura Morelli

MS-13: The Making of America’s Most Notorious Gang by Steven Dudley

The Invention of Sound by Chuck Palahniuk

The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett: A Novel by Annie Lyons

The Big Door Prize by M. O. Walsh

Monogamy: A Novel by Sue Miller

Doctor Dealer: A doctor high on greed, a biker gang high on opioids, and the woman who paid the ultimate price by George Anastasia and Ralph Cipriano

The Invisible Boy by Alyssa Hollingsworth, Deborah Lee

A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany K. Barnett

A Practical Way to Get Rich . . . and Die Trying: A Cautionary Tale by John Roa

Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future by Margaret Heffernan

Modern Madness: An Owner’s Manual by Terri Cheney

Nobody Knows But You by Anica Mrose Rissi

One Time by Sharon Creech

The Book of Old Ladies: Celebrating Women of a Certain Age in Fiction by Ruth O. Saxton

Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Selection by Corey Brettschneider

On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist by Clarissa Ward

The Mystery of the Masked Medalist (Kudo Kids Book 1) by Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani

Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney

Three Rings: A Tale of Exile, Narrative, and Fate (Page-Barbour Lectures) by Daniel Mendelsohn

The Seventh Mansion: A Novel by Maryse Meijer

Silence Is My Mother Tongue: A Novel by Sulaiman Addonia

The Cat I Never Named : A True Story of Love, War, and Survival by Amra Sabic-El-Rayess, Laura L. Sullivan

Stone-Garland by Dan Beachy-Quick

Lapse by Sarah Thornton

Marlene: A Novel by Philippe Djian, Mark Polizzotti (translator)

The Memory Monster by Yishai Sarid, Yardenne Greenspan (translator)

What Are You Going Through: A Novel by Sigrid Nunez

The Tiny Mansion by Keir Graff

These Vengeful Hearts by Katherine Laurin

Animal Wife by Lara Ehrlich

Andrea Dworkin: The Feminist as Revolutionary by Martin Duberman

The Bookweaver’s Daughter by Malavika Kannan

When Villains Rise by Rebecca Schaeffer

That Time of Year by Marie NDiaye, Jordan Stumps (translator)

Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe

JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 by Fredrik Logevall

The Canyon’s Edge by Dusti Bowling

Devastation Class by Glen Zipper, Elaine Mongeon

Anxious People: A Novel by Fredrik Backman

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston

Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine

Sources Say by Lori Goldstein

Iron Heart by Nina Varela

Dear Ann: A Novel by Bobbie Ann Mason

Better, Not Perfect: A Realist’s Guide to Maximum Sustainable Goodness by Max H. Bazerman

Each of Us Killers by Jenny Bhatt

Home: New Arabic Poems on Everyday Life (Calico) by Iman Mersal

Arrow by Sumita Chakraborty

Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang and Gabe Ulla

The Selected Works of Audre Lorde by Audre Lorde, Roxane Gay (Edited by)

Olive & Thyme: Everyday Meals Made Extraordinary by Melina Davies

Mobile Home: A Memoir in Essays (Association of Writers and Writing Programs Award for Creative Nonfiction Ser.) by Megan Harlan

