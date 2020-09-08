Episode 276
New Releases and More for September 8, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss World of Wonders, One by One, The Bone Shard Daughter, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, A Drop of Midnight by Jason Diakité, and Skyhunter by Marie Lu.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart
Lupe Wong Won’t Dance by Donna Barba Higuera
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Prime Deception (Chilling Effect, #2) by Valerie Valdes
The Baddest Bitch in the Room: A Memoir by Sophia Chang
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
Two Dollar Radio Guide to Vegan Cooking: Recipes, Stories Behind the Recipes, and Inspiration for Vegan Cheffing by Jean-Claude van Randy, Eric Obenauf, et al.
One by One by Ruth Ware
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Wayward Witch (Brooklyn Brujas Book 3) by Zoraida Córdova
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
In the Quick by Kate Hope Day
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Seconds and Inches by Carly Israel
Sanctuary: A Novel by V. V. James
In Case You Missed It by Lindsey Kelk
Self-Portrait with Russian Piano: A Novel Wolf Wondratschek, Marshall Yarbrough (translator)
The Radium Girls: Young Readers’ Edition: The Scary but True Story of the Poison that Made People Glow in the Dark by Kate Moore
The Watcher by Jennifer Pashley
Border Lines: Poems of Migration (Everyman’s Library Pocket Poets Series) by Michael Waters and Mihaela Moscaliuc
The Year’s Best Science Fiction Vol. 1: The Saga Anthology of Science Fiction 2020 by Jonathan Strahan
Meme by Aaron Starmer
The WEIRDest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous by Joseph Henrich
What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action by Jane Fonda
Stephen Hawking: A Memoir of Friendship and Physics by Leonard Mlodinow
Savage Kiss: A Novel by Roberto Saviano and Antony Shugaar
The Ancestry of Objects by Tatiana Ryckman
The Language of Ghosts by Heather Fawcett
Act V Scene I: Poems by Stanley Moss
The Contradictions by Sophie Yanow
Architects of Memory by Karen Osborne
Captain Moxley and the Embers of the Empire by Dan Hanks
Somebody Give This Heart a Pen by Sophia Thakur
The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters
Love, Zac: Small-Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy by Reid Forgrave
WitchCraft Cocktails: 70 Seasonal Drinks Infused with Magic & Ritual by Julia Halina Hadas
Sweet Dreams by Peter Leonard
Pink Mountain on Locust Island by Jamie Marina Lau
The Grit Factor: Courage, Resilience, and Leadership in the Most Male-Dominated Organization in the World by Shannon Huffman Polson
The Secret French Recipes of Sophie Valroux by Samantha Vérant
The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and da Vinci’s Italy by Laura Morelli
MS-13: The Making of America’s Most Notorious Gang by Steven Dudley
The Invention of Sound by Chuck Palahniuk
The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett: A Novel by Annie Lyons
The Big Door Prize by M. O. Walsh
Monogamy: A Novel by Sue Miller
Doctor Dealer: A doctor high on greed, a biker gang high on opioids, and the woman who paid the ultimate price by George Anastasia and Ralph Cipriano
The Invisible Boy by Alyssa Hollingsworth, Deborah Lee
A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom by Brittany K. Barnett
A Practical Way to Get Rich . . . and Die Trying: A Cautionary Tale by John Roa
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future by Margaret Heffernan
Modern Madness: An Owner’s Manual by Terri Cheney
Nobody Knows But You by Anica Mrose Rissi
One Time by Sharon Creech
The Book of Old Ladies: Celebrating Women of a Certain Age in Fiction by Ruth O. Saxton
Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Selection by Corey Brettschneider
On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist by Clarissa Ward
The Mystery of the Masked Medalist (Kudo Kids Book 1) by Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani
Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney
Three Rings: A Tale of Exile, Narrative, and Fate (Page-Barbour Lectures) by Daniel Mendelsohn
The Seventh Mansion: A Novel by Maryse Meijer
Silence Is My Mother Tongue: A Novel by Sulaiman Addonia
The Cat I Never Named : A True Story of Love, War, and Survival by Amra Sabic-El-Rayess, Laura L. Sullivan
Stone-Garland by Dan Beachy-Quick
Lapse by Sarah Thornton
Marlene: A Novel by Philippe Djian, Mark Polizzotti (translator)
The Memory Monster by Yishai Sarid, Yardenne Greenspan (translator)
What Are You Going Through: A Novel by Sigrid Nunez
The Tiny Mansion by Keir Graff
These Vengeful Hearts by Katherine Laurin
Animal Wife by Lara Ehrlich
Andrea Dworkin: The Feminist as Revolutionary by Martin Duberman
The Bookweaver’s Daughter by Malavika Kannan
When Villains Rise by Rebecca Schaeffer
That Time of Year by Marie NDiaye, Jordan Stumps (translator)
Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe
JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 by Fredrik Logevall
The Canyon’s Edge by Dusti Bowling
Devastation Class by Glen Zipper, Elaine Mongeon
Anxious People: A Novel by Fredrik Backman
Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston
Just Us: An American Conversation by Claudia Rankine
Sources Say by Lori Goldstein
Iron Heart by Nina Varela
Dear Ann: A Novel by Bobbie Ann Mason
Better, Not Perfect: A Realist’s Guide to Maximum Sustainable Goodness by Max H. Bazerman
Each of Us Killers by Jenny Bhatt
Home: New Arabic Poems on Everyday Life (Calico) by Iman Mersal
Arrow by Sumita Chakraborty
Eat a Peach: A Memoir by David Chang and Gabe Ulla
The Selected Works of Audre Lorde by Audre Lorde, Roxane Gay (Edited by)
Olive & Thyme: Everyday Meals Made Extraordinary by Melina Davies
Mobile Home: A Memoir in Essays (Association of Writers and Writing Programs Award for Creative Nonfiction Ser.) by Megan Harlan