Episode 327
New Releases and More for September 7, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Matrix, We Are Not Broken, The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Matrix by Lauren Groff
The Bennet Women by Eden Appiah-Kubi
Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Story of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner
We Are Not Broken by George M Johnson
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw
Bloodless by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
The Girls Are Never Gone by Sarah Glenn Marsh
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Edie in Between by Laura Sibson
The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Dark Remains by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin
American Time Bomb: Attica, Sam Melville, and a Son’s Search for Answers by Joshua Melville
Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain
Dante’s Indiana by Randy Boyagoda
Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel
The Chuckling Fingers by Mabel Seeley
Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo by Sandra Cisneros and Liliana Valenzuela
Fault Lines by Emily Itami
Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally by Emily Ladau
Forever Young: A Memoir by Hayley Mills
Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker and Wesley King
A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti
The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba
People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn
Cuba: An American History by Ada Ferrer
Willodeen by Katherine Applegate
Beast: John Bonham and the Rise of Led Zeppelin by C. M. Kushins
Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night by Jon Kalman Stefansson
Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin
Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity by Jill Louise Busby
The War for Gloria by Atticus Lish
The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy Coates
Inseparable: A Never-Before-Published Novel by Simone de Beauvoir, Sandra Smith (Translator
Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang
We Can Be Heroes by Kyrie McCauley
Late City by Robert Olen Butler
L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón
The Breaks: An Essay by Julietta Singh
Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo
Shakespearean: On Life and Language in Times of Disruption by Robert McCrum
The Hawthorne Legacy (The Inheritance Games 2) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
The Shaadi Set-Up by Lillie Vale
Yusuf Azeem Is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi
Miss Kopp Investigates by Amy Stewart
The Problem with the Other Side by Kwame Ivery
The Royal Correspondent by Alexandra Joel
The Peculiarities by David Liss
Friends Like These by Kimberly McCreight
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios
Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution by Elsa Panciroli
Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian
Never Saw You Coming by Erin Hahn
The Secret Life of Fungi by Aliya Whitely
Imminence by Mariana Dimópulos, Alice Whitmore (Translator)
How to Wrestle a Girl: Stories by Venita Blackburn
In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström
Grievers by adrienne maree brown
The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All by Josh Ritter
The Magician by Colm Toibin
Battle of the Bands edited by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith
Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana by Abe Streep
Lies Like Wildfire by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez
No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull
Among Thieves by M. J. Kuhn
The Archer by Shruti Swamy
On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint by Maggie Nelson
So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow
A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee