New Releases and More for September 7, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Matrix, We Are Not Broken, The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The Bennet Women by Eden Appiah-Kubi

Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Story of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner

We Are Not Broken by George M Johnson

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

Bloodless by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

The Girls Are Never Gone by Sarah Glenn Marsh

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Edie in Between by Laura Sibson

The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Dark Remains by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin

American Time Bomb: Attica, Sam Melville, and a Son’s Search for Answers by Joshua Melville

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain

Dante’s Indiana by Randy Boyagoda

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel

The Chuckling Fingers by Mabel Seeley

Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo by Sandra Cisneros and Liliana Valenzuela

Fault Lines by Emily Itami

Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally by Emily Ladau

Forever Young: A Memoir by Hayley Mills

Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker and Wesley King

A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti

The Midnight Brigade by Adam Borba

People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn

Cuba: An American History by Ada Ferrer

Willodeen by Katherine Applegate

Beast: John Bonham and the Rise of Led Zeppelin by C. M. Kushins

Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night by Jon Kalman Stefansson

Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin

Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity by Jill Louise Busby

The War for Gloria by Atticus Lish

The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy Coates

Inseparable: A Never-Before-Published Novel by Simone de Beauvoir, Sandra Smith (Translator

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang

We Can Be Heroes by Kyrie McCauley

Late City by Robert Olen Butler

L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón

The Breaks: An Essay by Julietta Singh

Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo

Shakespearean: On Life and Language in Times of Disruption by Robert McCrum

The Hawthorne Legacy (The Inheritance Games 2) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

The Shaadi Set-Up by Lillie Vale

Yusuf Azeem Is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi

Miss Kopp Investigates by Amy Stewart

The Problem with the Other Side by Kwame Ivery

The Royal Correspondent by Alexandra Joel

The Peculiarities by David Liss

Friends Like These by Kimberly McCreight

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Code Name Badass: The True Story of Virginia Hall by Heather Demetrios

Beasts Before Us: The Untold Story of Mammal Origins and Evolution by Elsa Panciroli

Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian

Never Saw You Coming by Erin Hahn

The Secret Life of Fungi by Aliya Whitely

Imminence by Mariana Dimópulos, Alice Whitmore (Translator)

How to Wrestle a Girl: Stories by Venita Blackburn

In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström

Grievers by adrienne maree brown

The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All by Josh Ritter

The Magician by Colm Toibin

Battle of the Bands edited by Lauren Gibaldi and Eric Smith

Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana by Abe Streep

Lies Like Wildfire by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez

No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull

Among Thieves by M. J. Kuhn

The Archer by Shruti Swamy

On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint by Maggie Nelson

So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow

A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee