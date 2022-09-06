New Releases and More for September 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Killers of a Certain Age, Self-Made Boys, The Weight of Blood, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

Attack of the Black Rectangles by Amy Sarig King

The Year We Fell from Space by Amy Sarig King

The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh

What We Fed to the Manticore by Talia Lakshmi Kolluri

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O’Farrell

Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix by Anna-Marie McLemore

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee

So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull

Amber and Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz, Julia Iredale (Illustrator)

The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All by Josh Ritter

Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung

On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint by Maggie Nelson

No Land to Light On by Yara Zgheib

Before the Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach

The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

The Little Friend by Donna Tartt

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

The Orchard by David Hopen

I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Curse on Spectacle Key by Chantel Acevedo

Monsters Born and Made by Tanvi Berwah

The Deceptions by Jill Bialosky

Shot Clock by Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds

Moonflower by Kacen Callender

Plagues and Pencils: A Year of Pandemic Sketches by Edward Carey

The Family Izquierdo by Rubén Degollado

Lizzie Blake’s Best Mistake by Mazey Eddings

Unleashed by Cai Emmons

A Visible Man: A Memoir by Edward Enninful

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan and Nicoletta Baldari

The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World by Max Fisher

Sweet and Sour by Debbi Michiko Florence

The Most Likely Club by Elyssa Friedland

All the Women in My Brain: And Other Concerns by Betty Gilpin

Boy with the Bullhorn: A Memoir and History of ACT UP New York by Ron Goldberg

What We Saw by Mary Downing Hahn

Off with Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demonizing Women in Power by Eleanor Herman

The Unfolding by A.M. Homes

The Red Widow: The Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind it All by Sarah Horowitz

The Attic Child by Lola Jaye

Meet Me in Mumbai by Sabina Khan

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Destination Unknown by Bill Konigsberg

Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke And Other Misfortunes by Eric LaRocca

Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed

Daughters of the Dawn by Sasha Nanua and Sarena Nanua

Ithaca by Claire North

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish

Our Shadows Have Claws: 15 Latin American Monster Stories by Yamile Saied Méndez (Editor), Amparo Ortiz (Editor), Ricardo López Ortiz (Illustrator)

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower

Eden’s Everdark by Karen Strong

They Called Me a Lioness: A Palestinian Girl’s Fight for Freedom by Ahed Tamimi, Dena Takruri

The Sunbearer Trials (The Sunbearer Duology) by Aiden Thomas

Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne

The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West

Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution by Sherri Winston

Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora