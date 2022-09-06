New Releases and More for September 6, 2022
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Killers of a Certain Age, Self-Made Boys, The Weight of Blood, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Attack of the Black Rectangles by Amy Sarig King
The Year We Fell from Space by Amy Sarig King
The Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh
What We Fed to the Manticore by Talia Lakshmi Kolluri
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell
Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O’Farrell
Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix by Anna-Marie McLemore
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee
So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix by Bethany C. Morrow
My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron
No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull
Amber and Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz, Julia Iredale (Illustrator)
The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All by Josh Ritter
Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung
On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint by Maggie Nelson
No Land to Light On by Yara Zgheib
Before the Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson
The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach
The Crow Valley Karaoke Championships by Ali Bryan
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
The Little Friend by Donna Tartt
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
The Orchard by David Hopen
I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Curse on Spectacle Key by Chantel Acevedo
Monsters Born and Made by Tanvi Berwah
The Deceptions by Jill Bialosky
Shot Clock by Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds
Moonflower by Kacen Callender
Plagues and Pencils: A Year of Pandemic Sketches by Edward Carey
The Family Izquierdo by Rubén Degollado
Lizzie Blake’s Best Mistake by Mazey Eddings
Unleashed by Cai Emmons
A Visible Man: A Memoir by Edward Enninful
If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan and Nicoletta Baldari
The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World by Max Fisher
Sweet and Sour by Debbi Michiko Florence
The Most Likely Club by Elyssa Friedland
All the Women in My Brain: And Other Concerns by Betty Gilpin
Boy with the Bullhorn: A Memoir and History of ACT UP New York by Ron Goldberg
What We Saw by Mary Downing Hahn
Off with Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demonizing Women in Power by Eleanor Herman
The Unfolding by A.M. Homes
The Red Widow: The Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind it All by Sarah Horowitz
The Attic Child by Lola Jaye
Meet Me in Mumbai by Sabina Khan
Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Destination Unknown by Bill Konigsberg
Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke And Other Misfortunes by Eric LaRocca
Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed
Daughters of the Dawn by Sasha Nanua and Sarena Nanua
Ithaca by Claire North
The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
Our Shadows Have Claws: 15 Latin American Monster Stories by Yamile Saied Méndez (Editor), Amparo Ortiz (Editor), Ricardo López Ortiz (Illustrator)
On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower
Eden’s Everdark by Karen Strong
They Called Me a Lioness: A Palestinian Girl’s Fight for Freedom by Ahed Tamimi, Dena Takruri
The Sunbearer Trials (The Sunbearer Duology) by Aiden Thomas
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West
Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution by Sherri Winston
Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley
Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora