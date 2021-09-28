Episode 330
New Releases and More for September 28, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Cloud Cuckoo Land, Light from Uncommon Stars, The Matzah Ball, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom by Tabitha Brown
The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
The Wake Up: Closing the Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Change by Michelle MiJung Kim
Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson
Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner with Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez, Lauren Perry, Lauren Herda, and Gabriela Downie
Garlic and the Vampire by Bree Paulsen
Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Read This to Get Smarter: about Race, Class, Gender, Disability, and More by Blair Imani
Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever
Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen
Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp
Brimstone (Agent Pendergast Series, 5) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Whitesands: A John Dark Case by Johann Thorsson
Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann
A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris
Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Stones: Poems by Kevin Young
Call Me Esteban by Lejla Kalamujic, Jennifer Zoble (translator)
Last Seen Alone by Laura Griffin
For All Time by Shanna Miles
The Last Graduate (The Scholomance #2) by Naomi Novik
A Single Rose by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)
We Know You Remember (The High Coast Series Book 1) by Tove Alsterdal
China Unbound: A New World Disorder by Joanna Chiu
Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography of a Blues Legend by Jackie Kay
Out of the Sun: On Race and Storytelling by Esi Edugyan
Drawn That Way by Elissa Sussman and Arielle Jovellanos
Bend in the Road by Sara Biren
The Morning Star by Karl Ove Knausgaard, Martin Aitken (translator)
Before We Disappear by Shaun David Hutchinson
Life is Simple: How Occam’s Razor Set Science Free and Shapes the Universe by Johnjoe McFadden
Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth by Wole Soyinka
The Odyssey of Star Wars: An Epic Poem by Jack Mitchell
Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir by Stevie Van Zandt
Glory in the Margins: Sunday Poems by Nikki Grimes
The Best American Poetry 2021 edited by Tracy K. Smith and David Lehman
Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change by Thor Hanson
The Annual Migration of Clouds by Premee Mohamed
Dark Rise (Dark Rise #1) by C.S. Pacat
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse by Dave Goulson
The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman
Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters by Steven Pinker
The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo and Sophie Blackall
Fire and Ice: The Volcanoes of the Solar System by Natalie Starkey
The Woman at the Front by Lecia Cornwall
Steelstriker (Skyhunter Duology) by Marie Lu
Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward
Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess by Andy Marino
The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes by Rick Riordan
Guardians of the Trees: A Journey of Hope Through Healing the Planet by Kinari Webb
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence by Anita Hill
Voices from the Pandemic: Americans Tell Their Stories of Crisis, Courage and Resilience by Eli Saslow
Runaways: A Writer’s Dilemma by Michael Seidlinger
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterlin
The Rodent Not Taken by Jennifer McCartney
Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen
The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick
The Sweetest Remedy by Jane Igharo
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth by Kristin Henning
House of Glass Hearts by Leila Siddiqui