New Releases and More for September 28, 2021

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Cloud Cuckoo Land, Light from Uncommon Stars, The Matzah Ball, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom by Tabitha Brown

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

The Wake Up: Closing the Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Change by Michelle MiJung Kim

Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson

Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner with Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez, Lauren Perry, Lauren Herda, and Gabriela Downie

Garlic and the Vampire by Bree Paulsen

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Read This to Get Smarter: about Race, Class, Gender, Disability, and More by Blair Imani

Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever

Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen

Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp

Brimstone (Agent Pendergast Series, 5) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Whitesands: A John Dark Case by Johann Thorsson

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann

A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray

Stones: Poems by Kevin Young

Call Me Esteban by Lejla Kalamujic, Jennifer Zoble (translator)

Last Seen Alone by Laura Griffin

For All Time by Shanna Miles

The Last Graduate (The Scholomance #2) by Naomi Novik

A Single Rose by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)

We Know You Remember (The High Coast Series Book 1) by Tove Alsterdal

China Unbound: A New World Disorder by Joanna Chiu

Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography of a Blues Legend by Jackie Kay

Out of the Sun: On Race and Storytelling by Esi Edugyan

Drawn That Way by Elissa Sussman and Arielle Jovellanos

Bend in the Road by Sara Biren

The Morning Star by Karl Ove Knausgaard, Martin Aitken (translator)

Before We Disappear by Shaun David Hutchinson

Life is Simple: How Occam’s Razor Set Science Free and Shapes the Universe by Johnjoe McFadden

Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth by Wole Soyinka

The Odyssey of Star Wars: An Epic Poem by Jack Mitchell

Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir by Stevie Van Zandt

Glory in the Margins: Sunday Poems by Nikki Grimes

The Best American Poetry 2021 edited by Tracy K. Smith and David Lehman

Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change by Thor Hanson

The Annual Migration of Clouds by Premee Mohamed

Dark Rise (Dark Rise #1) by C.S. Pacat

Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse by Dave Goulson

The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman

Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters by Steven Pinker

The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo and Sophie Blackall

Fire and Ice: The Volcanoes of the Solar System by Natalie Starkey

The Woman at the Front by Lecia Cornwall

Steelstriker (Skyhunter Duology) by Marie Lu

Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess by Andy Marino

The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes by Rick Riordan

Guardians of the Trees: A Journey of Hope Through Healing the Planet by Kinari Webb

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence by Anita Hill

Voices from the Pandemic: Americans Tell Their Stories of Crisis, Courage and Resilience by Eli Saslow

Runaways: A Writer’s Dilemma by Michael Seidlinger

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterlin

The Rodent Not Taken by Jennifer McCartney

Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen

The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick

The Sweetest Remedy by Jane Igharo

The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth by Kristin Henning

House of Glass Hearts by Leila Siddiqui