New Releases and More for September 27, 2022

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Leech, House of Hunger, Everything Is OK, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Everything Is OK by Debbie Tung

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Leech by Hiron Ennes

How to Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell

Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence by Anita Hill

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang

Dust & Grim by Chuck Wendig

These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant

Smile: A Memoir by Sarah Ruhl

Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke

Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse by Melissa Lozada-Oliva

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh

Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin

The Sacrifice by Rin Chupeco

Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth

Talk Santa to Me by Linda Urban

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas

Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland

The Little Book of Rootwork: A Beginner’s Guide to Hoodoo by Paris Ajana

All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky

Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor by Xiran Jay Zhao

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander

It Looks Like Us by Alison Ames

The Winners (Beartown Series) by Fredrik Backman

Forest Hills Bootleg Society by Dave Baker, Nicole Goux

Demon in the Wood Graphic Novel by Leigh Bardugo and Dani Pendergast

A Ghost in Shining Armor by Therese Beharrie

Her Perfect Twin by Sarah Bonner

When We Were Friends by Holly Bourne

The House in the Orchard by Elizabeth Brooks

Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution by Kacen Callender

The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl by Melanie Chisholm

Mr. Wilder and Me by Jonathan Coe

Isolation: The horror anthology edited by Dan Coxon

Creep: A Love Story by Lygia Day Peñaflor

The Logos by Mark de Silva

Haven Jacobs Saves the Planet by Barbara Dee

The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783 by Joseph J. Ellis

Livid by Cai Emmons

One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig

Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong

The Other Side of Night by Adam Hamdy

A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts by Leanna Renee Hieber, Andrea Janes

Lark Ascending by Silas House

Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu

Where We End & Begin by Jane Igharo

Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me by Erin Keane

I Fear My Pain Interests You by Stephanie Lacava

Sinking Bell: Stories by Bojan Louis

Ghostcloud by Michael Mann

Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen by George McCalman ⭐️

Odd Occurrences: Chilling Stories of Horror by Andrew Nance

The Golden Enclaves (The Scholomance Book 3) by Naomi Novik

Hither & Nigh by Ellen Potter

I Dream with Open Eyes: A Memoir by George Prochnik

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx

We Spread by Iain Reid

Secrets So Deep by Ginny Myers Sain

Kick the Latch by Kathryn Scanlan

The Furrows by Namwali Serpell

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie

The Vicious Circle by Katherine St. John

Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Book of Phobias and Manias: A History of Obsession by Kate Summerscale

The Adventures of Qai Qai by Serena Williams and Yesenia Moises

Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young

Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza by Laekan Zea Kemp