New Releases and More for September 27, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Leech, House of Hunger, Everything Is OK, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Everything Is OK by Debbie Tung
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Leech by Hiron Ennes
How to Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson
The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang
Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell
Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence by Anita Hill
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang
Dust & Grim by Chuck Wendig
These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant
Smile: A Memoir by Sarah Ruhl
Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse by Melissa Lozada-Oliva
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh
Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti
Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin
The Sacrifice by Rin Chupeco
Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth
Talk Santa to Me by Linda Urban
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
The Little Book of Rootwork: A Beginner’s Guide to Hoodoo by Paris Ajana
All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky
Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor by Xiran Jay Zhao
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
It Looks Like Us by Alison Ames
The Winners (Beartown Series) by Fredrik Backman
Forest Hills Bootleg Society by Dave Baker, Nicole Goux
Demon in the Wood Graphic Novel by Leigh Bardugo and Dani Pendergast
A Ghost in Shining Armor by Therese Beharrie
Her Perfect Twin by Sarah Bonner
When We Were Friends by Holly Bourne
The House in the Orchard by Elizabeth Brooks
Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution by Kacen Callender
The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl by Melanie Chisholm
Mr. Wilder and Me by Jonathan Coe
Isolation: The horror anthology edited by Dan Coxon
Creep: A Love Story by Lygia Day Peñaflor
The Logos by Mark de Silva
Haven Jacobs Saves the Planet by Barbara Dee
The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783 by Joseph J. Ellis
Livid by Cai Emmons
One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig
Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong
The Other Side of Night by Adam Hamdy
A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts by Leanna Renee Hieber, Andrea Janes
Lark Ascending by Silas House
Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu
Where We End & Begin by Jane Igharo
Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me by Erin Keane
I Fear My Pain Interests You by Stephanie Lacava
Sinking Bell: Stories by Bojan Louis
Ghostcloud by Michael Mann
Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen by George McCalman ⭐️
Odd Occurrences: Chilling Stories of Horror by Andrew Nance
The Golden Enclaves (The Scholomance Book 3) by Naomi Novik
Hither & Nigh by Ellen Potter
I Dream with Open Eyes: A Memoir by George Prochnik
Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx
We Spread by Iain Reid
Secrets So Deep by Ginny Myers Sain
Kick the Latch by Kathryn Scanlan
The Furrows by Namwali Serpell
Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie
The Vicious Circle by Katherine St. John
Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Book of Phobias and Manias: A History of Obsession by Kate Summerscale
The Adventures of Qai Qai by Serena Williams and Yesenia Moises
Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young
Omega Morales and the Legend of La Lechuza by Laekan Zea Kemp