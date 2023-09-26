New Releases and More for September 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Land of Milk and Honey, Black River Orchard, The Unsettled, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Fry Guys by Eric Geron, Jannie Ho

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Mermaids Never Drown: Tales to Dive For edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker

Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig

Rest Easy: Discover Calm and Abundance through the Radical Power of Rest by Ximena Vengoechea

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

The Salvation Gambit by Emily Skrutskie

The Undetectables by Courtney Smyth

Thinking 101: How to Reason Better to Live Better by Woo-Kyoung Ahn

Paperback Releases:

Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery by Casey Parks

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones

Stella Maris and The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South by Margaret Renkl

The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris

Kiss and Spell by Celestine Martin

Hot Iron and Cold Blood: An Anthology of the Weird West edited by Patrick McDonough

Come Closer by Sara Gran

What We’re Reading:

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele and John Joseph Adams

Micro Activism: How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn by Omkari Williams

Hum by Helen Phillips

More Books Out This Week:

Fear Is Just a Word: A Missing Daughter, a Violent Cartel, and a Mother’s Quest for Vengeance by Azam Ahmed

The Ex-Mas Holidays by Zoe Allison

Bright Lights, Big Christmas by Mary Kay Andrews

Penance by Eliza Clark

What Became of Magic by Paige Crutcher

Trading Places by Emily Duvall

Enlightened by Sachi Ediriweera

And Then She Fell by Alicia Elliott

The Armor of Light (Kingsbridge Book 5) by Ken Follett

Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain

The Iliad by Homer and Emily Wilson

The Worlds of Dune: The Places and Cultures that Inspired Frank Herbert by Tom Huddleston

This Dark Descent by Kalyn Josephson

Blackward by Lawrence Lindell

The Golem of Brooklyn by Adam Mansbach

Down Came the Rain by Jennifer Mathieu

The World According to Joan Didion by Evelyn McDonnell

People Collide by Isle McElroy

Love of My Lives by Yamile Saied Méndez

Blood in the Machine: The Origins of the Rebellion Against Big Tech by Brian Merchant

The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

Shadow Speaker: The Desert Magician’s Duology by Nnedi Okorafor

The Changing Man by Tomi Oyemakinde

Death and the Sisters by Heather Redmond

Best Debut Short Stories 2023: The PEN America Dau Prize edited by Sarah Lyn Rogers and Summer Farah

The Navigating Fox by Christopher Rowe

The Grimmer by Naben Ruthnum

The Fragile Threads of Power by V.E. Schwab

Firsts and Lasts: 16 Stories from Our World…and Beyond by Laura Silverman

Find Him Where You Left Him Dead by Kristen Simmons

The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Goth: A History by Lol Tolhurst

The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar

This Is Salvaged: Stories by Vauhini Vara

Thicker than Water: A Memoir by Kerry Washington

Undiscovered by Gabriela Wiener, Julia Sanches (translator)

The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal by Brian H. Williams