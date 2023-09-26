New Releases and More for September 26, 2023
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Land of Milk and Honey, Black River Orchard, The Unsettled, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Fry Guys by Eric Geron, Jannie Ho
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Mermaids Never Drown: Tales to Dive For edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker
Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
Rest Easy: Discover Calm and Abundance through the Radical Power of Rest by Ximena Vengoechea
The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis
The Salvation Gambit by Emily Skrutskie
The Undetectables by Courtney Smyth
Thinking 101: How to Reason Better to Live Better by Woo-Kyoung Ahn
Paperback Releases:
Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery by Casey Parks
Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
Stella Maris and The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South by Margaret Renkl
The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris
Kiss and Spell by Celestine Martin
Hot Iron and Cold Blood: An Anthology of the Weird West edited by Patrick McDonough
Come Closer by Sara Gran
What We’re Reading:
Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele and John Joseph Adams
Micro Activism: How You Can Make a Difference in the World without a Bullhorn by Omkari Williams
Hum by Helen Phillips
More Books Out This Week:
Fear Is Just a Word: A Missing Daughter, a Violent Cartel, and a Mother’s Quest for Vengeance by Azam Ahmed
The Ex-Mas Holidays by Zoe Allison
Bright Lights, Big Christmas by Mary Kay Andrews
Penance by Eliza Clark
What Became of Magic by Paige Crutcher
Trading Places by Emily Duvall
Enlightened by Sachi Ediriweera
And Then She Fell by Alicia Elliott
The Armor of Light (Kingsbridge Book 5) by Ken Follett
Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain
The Iliad by Homer and Emily Wilson
The Worlds of Dune: The Places and Cultures that Inspired Frank Herbert by Tom Huddleston
This Dark Descent by Kalyn Josephson
Blackward by Lawrence Lindell
The Golem of Brooklyn by Adam Mansbach
Down Came the Rain by Jennifer Mathieu
The World According to Joan Didion by Evelyn McDonnell
People Collide by Isle McElroy
Love of My Lives by Yamile Saied Méndez
Blood in the Machine: The Origins of the Rebellion Against Big Tech by Brian Merchant
The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
Shadow Speaker: The Desert Magician’s Duology by Nnedi Okorafor
The Changing Man by Tomi Oyemakinde
Death and the Sisters by Heather Redmond
Best Debut Short Stories 2023: The PEN America Dau Prize edited by Sarah Lyn Rogers and Summer Farah
The Navigating Fox by Christopher Rowe
The Grimmer by Naben Ruthnum
The Fragile Threads of Power by V.E. Schwab
Firsts and Lasts: 16 Stories from Our World…and Beyond by Laura Silverman
Find Him Where You Left Him Dead by Kristen Simmons
The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Goth: A History by Lol Tolhurst
The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar
This Is Salvaged: Stories by Vauhini Vara
Thicker than Water: A Memoir by Kerry Washington
Undiscovered by Gabriela Wiener, Julia Sanches (translator)
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal by Brian H. Williams