New Releases and More for September, 2020

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Transcendent Kingdom, We Are Not Free, Mill Town, and more great books.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, Size Zero by Abigail Mangin, and Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s THE HOLLOW ONES.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

We Are Not Free by Traci Chee

Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains by Kerri Arsenault

Lux: The New Girl by Ashley Woodfolk

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones

Be Gay, Do Comics by The Nib

Fangs by Sarah Andersen

Throwaway Girls by Andrea Contos

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Love After the End edited by Joshua Whitehead

White Ivy by Susie Yang

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Likes by Sarah Shun-lien Bynum

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

The Dream Architects: Adventures in the Video Game Industry by David Polfeldt

Dear Life: A Doctor’s Story of Love and Loss by Rachel Clarke

It’s a Pumpkin! by Kate Kronreif and Wendy McClure

Spellbound: A Graphic Memoir by Bishakh Som

Wayward Witch (Brooklyn Brujas) by Zoraida Córdova

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie

The Fear of Everything by John McNally

A Ritchie Boy: A Novel by Linda Kass

Jenna Takes The Fall: A Novel by A. R. Taylor

Having and Been Had by Eula Bliss

Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas by Roberto Lovato

Out of Mesopotamia by Salar Abdoh

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie

Ruthie Fear: A Novel by Maxim Loskutoff

Find Layla by Meg Elison

Mason Mooney: Paranormal Investigator by Seaerra Miller

The Somebody People: A Novel by Bob Proehl

Black Spartacus: The Epic Life of Toussaint Louverture by Sudhir Hazareesingh

Blizzard: Poems by Henri Cole

The Oxford Illustrated History of the Book edited by James Raven

Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945 by Ian W. Toll

Sins of the Bees: A Novel by Annie Lampman

You Can Keep That to Yourself: A Comprehensive List of What Not to Say to Black People, for Well-Intentioned People of Pallor by Adam Smyer

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante, Ann Goldstein (translator)

Twisted: A Cookbook- Unserious Food Tastes Seriously Good by Team Twisted

Omni, Vol. 1: The Doctor Is In by Devin Grayson and Alitha Martinez

Amber Waves: The Extraordinary Biography of Wheat, from Wild Grass to World Megacrop by Catherine Zabinski

The Art of Drag by Jake Hall

Vegan Junk Food: A Down & Dirty Cookbook by Zacchary Bird

Hong Kong Local: Cult Recipes From the Streets that Make the City by ArChan Chan

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch

The Deepest South of All: True Stories from Natchez, Mississippi by Richard Grant

A Girl is A Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

The Appointment: A Novel by Katharina Volckmer

The Circus of Stolen Dreams by Lorelei Savaryn

Before the Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney

Creepshow: The Taker by Elley Cooper

Suitor by Joshua Rivkin

The Death of Comrade President: A Novel by Alain Mabanckou

The Candy Mafia by Lavie Tidhar and Daniel Duncan

Greythorne (The Bloodleaf Trilogy) by Crystal Smith

Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam

The Book of Hidden Wonders: A Novel by Polly Crosby

A Door Between Us by Ehsaneh Sadr

The Silver Arrow by Lev Grossman

Road Out of Winter: a novel by Alison Stine

The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes: A Novel by Elissa R. Sloan

American Royals II: Majesty by Katharine McGee

Queen of Volts by Amanda Foody

Whispering Pines by Heidi Lang and Kati Bartkowski

Flamer by Mike Curato

Tune It Out by Jamie Sumner

All the Devils Are Here (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel Book 16) by Louise Penny

Bunbun & Bonbon: Fancy Friends by Jess Keating

As the Shadow Rises by Katy Rose Pool

Gold Wings Rising (The Skybound Saga) by Alex London

Not Your #Lovestory by Sonia Hartl

The Bridge by Bill Konigsberg

Fable by Adrienne Young

Ever After by Olivia Vieweg

The Four Profound Weaves by R.B. Lemberg

Set My Heart to Five by Simon Stephenson

Daddy: Stories by Emma Cline

Who We’re Reading When We’re Reading Murakami by David Karashima

Red Pill: A Novel by Hari Kunzru

The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism, and Aging by Jane Fleishman

A Rogue of One’s Own (A League of Extraordinary Women Book 2) by Evie Dunmore

Scritch Scratch by Lindsay Currie

The Residence: A Novel by Andrew Pyper

Milo Moss Is Officially Un-Amazing by Lauren Allbright

The Witches of Brooklyn by Sophie Escabasse

The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld

Recommended For You by Laura Silverman

The Insomniacs by Marit Wiesenberg

One Step Behind by Lauren North

Three Single Wives: A Novel by Gina LaManna

Crush and Color: Idris Elba: Colorful Fantasies with the Sexiest Man Ever by Maurizio Campidelli

Payback: A Novel by Mary Gordon

The Wild Path by Sarah R. Baughman

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza, Abby Sher

Every Night Is Pizza Night by J. Kenji López-Alt and Gianna Ruggiero

Political Sign by Tobias Carroll

Snake by Erica Wright

Exit by Laura Waddell

Dead Girls by Selva Almada, Annie McDermott (translator)

