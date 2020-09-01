Episode 275
New Releases and More for September, 2020
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Transcendent Kingdom, We Are Not Free, Mill Town, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, Size Zero by Abigail Mangin, and Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s THE HOLLOW ONES.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
We Are Not Free by Traci Chee
Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains by Kerri Arsenault
Lux: The New Girl by Ashley Woodfolk
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Be Gay, Do Comics by The Nib
Fangs by Sarah Andersen
Throwaway Girls by Andrea Contos
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Love After the End edited by Joshua Whitehead
White Ivy by Susie Yang
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Likes by Sarah Shun-lien Bynum
When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
The Dream Architects: Adventures in the Video Game Industry by David Polfeldt
Dear Life: A Doctor’s Story of Love and Loss by Rachel Clarke
It’s a Pumpkin! by Kate Kronreif and Wendy McClure
Spellbound: A Graphic Memoir by Bishakh Som
Wayward Witch (Brooklyn Brujas) by Zoraida Córdova
Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie
The Fear of Everything by John McNally
A Ritchie Boy: A Novel by Linda Kass
Jenna Takes The Fall: A Novel by A. R. Taylor
Having and Been Had by Eula Bliss
Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas by Roberto Lovato
Out of Mesopotamia by Salar Abdoh
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Ruthie Fear: A Novel by Maxim Loskutoff
Find Layla by Meg Elison
Mason Mooney: Paranormal Investigator by Seaerra Miller
The Somebody People: A Novel by Bob Proehl
Black Spartacus: The Epic Life of Toussaint Louverture by Sudhir Hazareesingh
Blizzard: Poems by Henri Cole
The Oxford Illustrated History of the Book edited by James Raven
Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945 by Ian W. Toll
Sins of the Bees: A Novel by Annie Lampman
You Can Keep That to Yourself: A Comprehensive List of What Not to Say to Black People, for Well-Intentioned People of Pallor by Adam Smyer
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante, Ann Goldstein (translator)
Twisted: A Cookbook- Unserious Food Tastes Seriously Good by Team Twisted
Omni, Vol. 1: The Doctor Is In by Devin Grayson and Alitha Martinez
Amber Waves: The Extraordinary Biography of Wheat, from Wild Grass to World Megacrop by Catherine Zabinski
The Art of Drag by Jake Hall
Vegan Junk Food: A Down & Dirty Cookbook by Zacchary Bird
Hong Kong Local: Cult Recipes From the Streets that Make the City by ArChan Chan
Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch
The Deepest South of All: True Stories from Natchez, Mississippi by Richard Grant
A Girl is A Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi
The Appointment: A Novel by Katharina Volckmer
The Circus of Stolen Dreams by Lorelei Savaryn
Before the Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson
None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
Creepshow: The Taker by Elley Cooper
Suitor by Joshua Rivkin
The Death of Comrade President: A Novel by Alain Mabanckou
The Candy Mafia by Lavie Tidhar and Daniel Duncan
Greythorne (The Bloodleaf Trilogy) by Crystal Smith
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
The Book of Hidden Wonders: A Novel by Polly Crosby
A Door Between Us by Ehsaneh Sadr
The Silver Arrow by Lev Grossman
Road Out of Winter: a novel by Alison Stine
The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes: A Novel by Elissa R. Sloan
American Royals II: Majesty by Katharine McGee
Queen of Volts by Amanda Foody
Whispering Pines by Heidi Lang and Kati Bartkowski
Flamer by Mike Curato
Tune It Out by Jamie Sumner
All the Devils Are Here (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel Book 16) by Louise Penny
Bunbun & Bonbon: Fancy Friends by Jess Keating
As the Shadow Rises by Katy Rose Pool
Gold Wings Rising (The Skybound Saga) by Alex London
Not Your #Lovestory by Sonia Hartl
The Bridge by Bill Konigsberg
Fable by Adrienne Young
Ever After by Olivia Vieweg
The Four Profound Weaves by R.B. Lemberg
Set My Heart to Five by Simon Stephenson
Daddy: Stories by Emma Cline
Who We’re Reading When We’re Reading Murakami by David Karashima
Red Pill: A Novel by Hari Kunzru
The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism, and Aging by Jane Fleishman
A Rogue of One’s Own (A League of Extraordinary Women Book 2) by Evie Dunmore
Scritch Scratch by Lindsay Currie
The Residence: A Novel by Andrew Pyper
Milo Moss Is Officially Un-Amazing by Lauren Allbright
The Witches of Brooklyn by Sophie Escabasse
The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld
Recommended For You by Laura Silverman
The Insomniacs by Marit Wiesenberg
One Step Behind by Lauren North
Three Single Wives: A Novel by Gina LaManna
Crush and Color: Idris Elba: Colorful Fantasies with the Sexiest Man Ever by Maurizio Campidelli
Payback: A Novel by Mary Gordon
The Wild Path by Sarah R. Baughman
Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza, Abby Sher
Every Night Is Pizza Night by J. Kenji López-Alt and Gianna Ruggiero
Political Sign by Tobias Carroll
Snake by Erica Wright
Exit by Laura Waddell
Dead Girls by Selva Almada, Annie McDermott (translator)