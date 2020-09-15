New Releases and More for September 15, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Piranesi, Watch Over Me, Legendborn, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Three Keys (A Front Desk Novel) by Kelly Yang

Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items by J. W. Ocker

Making Friends with Alice Dyson by Poppy Nwosu

Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America by Maria Hinojosa

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran

Family in Six Tones: A Refugee Mother, an American Daughter by Lan Cao and Harlan Margaret Van Cao

Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America by iO Tillett Wright

The City of Palaces by Michael Nava

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera

The Future of Science is Female: The Brilliant Minds Shaping the 21st Century by Zara Stone

Magdalena: River of Dreams by Wade Davis

Anatomica: The Exquisite and Unsettling Art of Human Anatomy by Joanna Ebenstein

Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy by Ben Macintyre

Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas by Glenn Kenny

Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation by Candace Owens

Black Heroes of the Wild West: Featuring Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves, and Bob Lemmons: A TOON Graphic by James Otis Smith and Kadir Nelson

The Spymasters: How the CIA’s Directors Shape History and the Future by Chris Whipple

A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son by Michael Ian Black

The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley

Finding My Father: His Century-Long Journey from World War I Warsaw and My Quest to Follow by Deborah Tannen

Adventures in Opting Out: A Field Guide to Leading an Intentional Life by Cait Flanders

The Glass House: A Novel by Beatrice Colin

Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit by Mary-Frances Winters

How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth by Terry Virts

Dick Gregory's Political Primer by Dick Gregory and James R. McGraw

We Need To Talk: A Memoir About Wealth by Jennifer Risher

Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1) by Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen

Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Identity, and the Meaning of Sex by Angela Chen

Polar Vortex by Shani Mootoo

Lionheart (Richard the Lionheart) by Ben Kane

Homeland Elegies: A Novel by Ayad Akhtar

The Forgotten Kingdom by Signe Pike

America: An Anthology of France and the United States by François Busnel

The Paris Secret by Natasha Lester

The White Coat Diaries by Madi Sinha

The Roommate by Rosie Danan

You Want More: Selected Stories of George Singleton by George Singleton

Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music by Alex Ross

If Then: How Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future by Jill Lepore

A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America by Elliott Currie

Resistencia: Poems of Protest and Revolution by Mark Eisner (Editor), Tina Escaja (Editor)

My Life in 100 Objects by Margaret Randall

Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix by Philip Norman

Post-Apocalypto by Tenacious D, Jack Black, Kyle Gass

City of Sparrows by Eva Nour

Fly on the Wall by Remy Lai

The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke

Straight from the Horse’s Mouth by Meryem Alaoui, Emma Ramadan (translator)

Igifu by Scholastique Mukasonga, Jordan Stump (translator)

The Orphan of Cemetery Hill: A Novel by Hester Fox

The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar

These Violent Delights: A Novel by Micah Nemerever

Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream by Mychal Denzel Smith

Aseroë by François Dominique, Richard Sieburth and Howard Limoli (translators)

Like a Bird by Fariha Róisín

The Distance by Ivan Vladislavic

Mirror Thinking: How Role Models Make Us Human by Fiona Murden

Nature Matrix: New and Selected Essays by Robert Michael Pyle

The Art of Saving the World by Corinne Duyvis

It’s My Party and I Don’t Want to Go by Amanda Panitch

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

Don’t Look for Me by Wendy Walker

Aquatlantic by Giorgio Carpinteri

The True Definition of Neva Beane by Christine Kendall

Sisters of the War: Two Remarkable True Stories of Survival and Hope in Syria (Scholastic Focus) by Rania Abouzeid

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

Hide and Seeker by Daka Hermon

My Life in the Fish Tank by Barbara Dee

K-Pop Confidential by Stephan Lee

Who I Was With Her by Nita Tyndall

The Evening and the Morning (Kingsbridge) by Ken Follett

Even If We Break by Marieke Nijkamp

Every Life Is on Fire: How Thermodynamics Explains the Origins of Living Things by Jeremy England

Horrid by Katrina Leno

A Kingdom of Tender Colors by Seth Greenland

The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found by Karina Yan Glaser

Hotel Almighty by Sarah J. Sloat

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

The Séance Tea Party by Reimena Yee

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez

The Trials of Koli (The Rampart Trilogy (2)) by M. R. Carey

High as the Waters Rise: A Novel by Anja Kampmann, Anne Posten (translator)

An Unnatural Life by Erin K. Wagner