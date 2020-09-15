Episode 277
New Releases and More for September 15, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Piranesi, Watch Over Me, Legendborn, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, Ritual, and Find Layla by Meg Elison.
Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Three Keys (A Front Desk Novel) by Kelly Yang
Cursed Objects: Strange but True Stories of the World’s Most Infamous Items by J. W. Ocker
Making Friends with Alice Dyson by Poppy Nwosu
Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America by Maria Hinojosa
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran
Family in Six Tones: A Refugee Mother, an American Daughter by Lan Cao and Harlan Margaret Van Cao
Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America by iO Tillett Wright
The City of Palaces by Michael Nava
Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera
The Future of Science is Female: The Brilliant Minds Shaping the 21st Century by Zara Stone
Magdalena: River of Dreams by Wade Davis
Anatomica: The Exquisite and Unsettling Art of Human Anatomy by Joanna Ebenstein
Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy by Ben Macintyre
Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas by Glenn Kenny
Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation by Candace Owens
Black Heroes of the Wild West: Featuring Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves, and Bob Lemmons: A TOON Graphic by James Otis Smith and Kadir Nelson
The Spymasters: How the CIA’s Directors Shape History and the Future by Chris Whipple
A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son by Michael Ian Black
The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley
Finding My Father: His Century-Long Journey from World War I Warsaw and My Quest to Follow by Deborah Tannen
Adventures in Opting Out: A Field Guide to Leading an Intentional Life by Cait Flanders
The Glass House: A Novel by Beatrice Colin
Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit by Mary-Frances Winters
How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth by Terry Virts
Dick Gregory's Political Primer by Dick Gregory and James R. McGraw
We Need To Talk: A Memoir About Wealth by Jennifer Risher
Skunk and Badger (Skunk and Badger 1) by Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen
Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Identity, and the Meaning of Sex by Angela Chen
Polar Vortex by Shani Mootoo
Lionheart (Richard the Lionheart) by Ben Kane
Homeland Elegies: A Novel by Ayad Akhtar
The Forgotten Kingdom by Signe Pike
America: An Anthology of France and the United States by François Busnel
The Paris Secret by Natasha Lester
The White Coat Diaries by Madi Sinha
The Roommate by Rosie Danan
You Want More: Selected Stories of George Singleton by George Singleton
Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music by Alex Ross
If Then: How Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future by Jill Lepore
A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America by Elliott Currie
Resistencia: Poems of Protest and Revolution by Mark Eisner (Editor), Tina Escaja (Editor)
My Life in 100 Objects by Margaret Randall
Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix by Philip Norman
Post-Apocalypto by Tenacious D, Jack Black, Kyle Gass
City of Sparrows by Eva Nour
Fly on the Wall by Remy Lai
The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke
Straight from the Horse’s Mouth by Meryem Alaoui, Emma Ramadan (translator)
Igifu by Scholastique Mukasonga, Jordan Stump (translator)
The Orphan of Cemetery Hill: A Novel by Hester Fox
The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar
These Violent Delights: A Novel by Micah Nemerever
Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream by Mychal Denzel Smith
Aseroë by François Dominique, Richard Sieburth and Howard Limoli (translators)
Like a Bird by Fariha Róisín
The Distance by Ivan Vladislavic
Mirror Thinking: How Role Models Make Us Human by Fiona Murden
Nature Matrix: New and Selected Essays by Robert Michael Pyle
The Art of Saving the World by Corinne Duyvis
It’s My Party and I Don’t Want to Go by Amanda Panitch
To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini
Don’t Look for Me by Wendy Walker
Aquatlantic by Giorgio Carpinteri
The True Definition of Neva Beane by Christine Kendall
Sisters of the War: Two Remarkable True Stories of Survival and Hope in Syria (Scholastic Focus) by Rania Abouzeid
Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass
Hide and Seeker by Daka Hermon
My Life in the Fish Tank by Barbara Dee
K-Pop Confidential by Stephan Lee
Who I Was With Her by Nita Tyndall
The Evening and the Morning (Kingsbridge) by Ken Follett
Even If We Break by Marieke Nijkamp
Every Life Is on Fire: How Thermodynamics Explains the Origins of Living Things by Jeremy England
Horrid by Katrina Leno
A Kingdom of Tender Colors by Seth Greenland
The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found by Karina Yan Glaser
Hotel Almighty by Sarah J. Sloat
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
The Séance Tea Party by Reimena Yee
Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
The Trials of Koli (The Rampart Trilogy (2)) by M. R. Carey
High as the Waters Rise: A Novel by Anja Kampmann, Anne Posten (translator)
An Unnatural Life by Erin K. Wagner