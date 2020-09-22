New Releases and More for September 15, 2020

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Dancing with the Octopus, My Life in the Purple Kingdom, Hench, and more great books.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; Norton Young Readers, publishers of Bearmouth, by Liz Hyder, winner of the Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize for Older Readers; and See Her Die by Melinda Leigh.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Dancing with the Octopus: A Memoir of a Crime by Debora Harding

Spindlefish and Stars by Christiane M. Andrews

And Now She’s Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall

Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band by Christian Staebler, Sonia Paoloni, Thibault Balahy

Hench: A Novel by Natalie Zina Walschots

My Life in the Purple Kingdom by BrownMark, Cynthia M. Uhrich

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh

What We Don’t Talk About by Charlot Kristensen

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Fauna by Christiane Vadnais, Pablo Strauss (Translator)

Cat Girl’s Day Off by Kimberly Pauley

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Silvered Serpents by Roshani Chokshi

Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories by Donna Miscolta

God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx by Desus & Mero

Dracula’s Child by J.S. Barnes

The Doors of Eden by Adrian Tchaikovsky

To Tell You the Truth: A Novel by Gilly Macmillan

Artificial Intelligence Revolution: How AI Will Change our Society, Economy, and Culture by Robin Li

The Folly and the Glory: America, Russia, and Political Warfare 1945–2020 by Tim Weiner

The Twittering Machine by Richard Seymour

We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy by Elijah Cummings

Mother for Dinner: A Novel by Shalom Auslander

Silences So Deep: Music, Solitude, Alaska by John Luther Adams

Roy’s World: Stories: 1973-2020 by Barry Gifford

Adrianne Geffel: A Fiction by David Hajdu

The Martyrdom of Collins Catch the Bear by Gerry Spence

How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons): Poetry by Barbara Kingsolver

Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami

If These Ovaries Could Talk: The Things We’ve Learned About Making An LGBTQ Family by Jaimie Kelton, Robin Hopkins

Here We Are: A novel by Graham Swift

Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles

Tools of Engagement: A Novel by Tessa Bailey

The Nightgown & Other Poems by Taisia Kitaiskaia

The Horse Who Bears Me Away by Jim Peterson

Maya and the Rising Dark by Rena Barron

Daughters of the Wild: A Novel by Natalka Burian

Sex with Presidents: The Ins and Outs of Love and Lust in the White House by Eleanor Herman

Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

Smash It! by Francina Simone

The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez: A Novel by Rudy Ruiz

I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds by Sunny Hostin

A Curse of Gold by Annie Sullivan

A Most English Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Daughter by Clare McHugh

White Fox by Sara Faring

The Ikessar Falcon by K. S. Villoso

Every Day We Get More Illegal by Juan Felipe Herrera

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix

The Book of Two Ways: A Novel by Jodi Picoult

Early Departures by Justin A. Reynolds

Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh

Gods at Play: An Eyewitness Account by Tom Callahan

The Thursday Murder Club: A Novel by Richard Osman

Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen

The Seventh Perfection by Daniel Polansky

The Math Campers: Poems by Dan Chiasson

Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore

Jo: A Graphic Novel by Kathleen Gros

How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi

Far From Normal by Becky Wallace

Perfect Pigeons by Katherine Battersby

Adventures of a Dwergish Girl by Daniel Pinkwater

A Dictionary of Symbols (New York Review Books Classics) by Juan Eduardo Cirlot, Valerie Miles (Translator), Jack Sage (Translator)