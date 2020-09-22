Episode 278
New Releases and More for September 15, 2020
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Dancing with the Octopus, My Life in the Purple Kingdom, Hench, and more great books.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; Norton Young Readers, publishers of Bearmouth, by Liz Hyder, winner of the Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize for Older Readers; and See Her Die by Melinda Leigh.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Dancing with the Octopus: A Memoir of a Crime by Debora Harding
Spindlefish and Stars by Christiane M. Andrews
And Now She’s Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall
Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band by Christian Staebler, Sonia Paoloni, Thibault Balahy
Hench: A Novel by Natalie Zina Walschots
My Life in the Purple Kingdom by BrownMark, Cynthia M. Uhrich
Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh
What We Don’t Talk About by Charlot Kristensen
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Fauna by Christiane Vadnais, Pablo Strauss (Translator)
Cat Girl’s Day Off by Kimberly Pauley
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Silvered Serpents by Roshani Chokshi
Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories by Donna Miscolta
God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx by Desus & Mero
Dracula’s Child by J.S. Barnes
The Doors of Eden by Adrian Tchaikovsky
To Tell You the Truth: A Novel by Gilly Macmillan
Artificial Intelligence Revolution: How AI Will Change our Society, Economy, and Culture by Robin Li
The Folly and the Glory: America, Russia, and Political Warfare 1945–2020 by Tim Weiner
The Twittering Machine by Richard Seymour
We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy by Elijah Cummings
Mother for Dinner: A Novel by Shalom Auslander
Silences So Deep: Music, Solitude, Alaska by John Luther Adams
Roy’s World: Stories: 1973-2020 by Barry Gifford
Adrianne Geffel: A Fiction by David Hajdu
The Martyrdom of Collins Catch the Bear by Gerry Spence
How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons): Poetry by Barbara Kingsolver
Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America by Laila Lalami
If These Ovaries Could Talk: The Things We’ve Learned About Making An LGBTQ Family by Jaimie Kelton, Robin Hopkins
Here We Are: A novel by Graham Swift
Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles
Tools of Engagement: A Novel by Tessa Bailey
The Nightgown & Other Poems by Taisia Kitaiskaia
The Horse Who Bears Me Away by Jim Peterson
Maya and the Rising Dark by Rena Barron
Daughters of the Wild: A Novel by Natalka Burian
Sex with Presidents: The Ins and Outs of Love and Lust in the White House by Eleanor Herman
Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker
Smash It! by Francina Simone
The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez: A Novel by Rudy Ruiz
I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds by Sunny Hostin
A Curse of Gold by Annie Sullivan
A Most English Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Daughter by Clare McHugh
White Fox by Sara Faring
The Ikessar Falcon by K. S. Villoso
Every Day We Get More Illegal by Juan Felipe Herrera
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
The Book of Two Ways: A Novel by Jodi Picoult
Early Departures by Justin A. Reynolds
Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh
Gods at Play: An Eyewitness Account by Tom Callahan
The Thursday Murder Club: A Novel by Richard Osman
Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen
The Seventh Perfection by Daniel Polansky
The Math Campers: Poems by Dan Chiasson
Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore
Jo: A Graphic Novel by Kathleen Gros
How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi
Far From Normal by Becky Wallace
Perfect Pigeons by Katherine Battersby
Adventures of a Dwergish Girl by Daniel Pinkwater
A Dictionary of Symbols (New York Review Books Classics) by Juan Eduardo Cirlot, Valerie Miles (Translator), Jack Sage (Translator)