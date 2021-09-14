Episode 328
New Releases and More for September 14, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Harlem Shuffle, A Lot Like Adiós, Apples Never Fall, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
The Corpse Queen by Heather M. Herrman
White Smoke by Tiffany D Jackson
Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson and Jay Cooper
Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Brom
A Soft Place to Land by Janae Marks
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
Reliquary by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
The League of Gentlewomen Witches by India Holton
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Snowflake by Louise Nealon
Inter State: Essays from California by Jose Vadi
Her Perfect Life by Hank Phillippi Ryan
You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories by Gabrielle Union
Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope by Carmelo Anthony and D. Watkins
The Loving Wrath of Eldon Quint by Chase Pletts
I Was Never the First Lady by Wendy Guerra, Alicia “Achy” Obejas (translator)
Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury by Evan Osnos
The Heroine with 1001 Faces by Maria Tatar
Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature by Farah Jasmine Griffin
Nice Girls by Catherine Dang
Mennonite Valley Girl: A Wayward Coming of Age by Carla Funk
Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy by Nathaniel Philbrick
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach
Things I Have Withheld by Kei Miller
The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World by Dave Zirin
Assembly by Natasha Brown
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
Kneel by Candace Buford
The Robber Girl by Franny Billingsley
The Lost Girls: A Vampire Revenge Story by Sonia Hartl
My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa
Talk to Me by T.C. Boyle
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South by Margaret Renkl
The Missing Hours by Julia Dahl
Hurts So Good: The Science and Culture of Pain on Purpose by Leigh Cowart
Dark Things I Adore by Katie Lattari
Mordew (Mordew Trilogy) by Alex Pheby
Palmares by Gayl Jones
The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree: How I Fought to Save Myself, My Sister, and Thousands of Girls Worldwide by Nice Leng’ete
The Curious Thing: Poems by Sandra Lim
The Offset by Calder Szewczak
Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia by George Makari
The Actual Star by Monica Byrne
Black Nerd Problems: Essays by William Evans and Omar Holmon
A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell
Harrow by Joy Williams
808s & Otherworlds: Memories, Remixes, & Mythologies by Sean Avery Medlin
Defy the Night (Defy the Night, #1) by Brigid Kemmerer
Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young
Crazy Sorrow by Vince Passaro
From the Neck Up and Other Stories by Aliya Whiteley
Paradise on Fire by Jewell Parker Rhodes
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke
The Spectacular by Zoe Whittall
Make Good the Promises: Reclaiming Reconstruction and Its Legacies by Kinshasha Holman Conwill and Paul Gardullo
Teaching Black History to White People by Leonard N. Moore