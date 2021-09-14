New Releases and More for September 14, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Harlem Shuffle, A Lot Like Adiós, Apples Never Fall, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

The Corpse Queen by Heather M. Herrman

White Smoke by Tiffany D Jackson

Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson and Jay Cooper

Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Brom

A Soft Place to Land by Janae Marks

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman

Reliquary by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

The League of Gentlewomen Witches by India Holton

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Snowflake by Louise Nealon

Inter State: Essays from California by Jose Vadi

Her Perfect Life by Hank Phillippi Ryan

You Got Anything Stronger?: Stories by Gabrielle Union

Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope by Carmelo Anthony and D. Watkins

The Loving Wrath of Eldon Quint by Chase Pletts

I Was Never the First Lady by Wendy Guerra, Alicia “Achy” Obejas (translator)

Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury by Evan Osnos

The Heroine with 1001 Faces by Maria Tatar

Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature by Farah Jasmine Griffin

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang

Mennonite Valley Girl: A Wayward Coming of Age by Carla Funk

Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy by Nathaniel Philbrick

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach

Things I Have Withheld by Kei Miller

The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World by Dave Zirin

Assembly by Natasha Brown

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Kneel by Candace Buford

The Robber Girl by Franny Billingsley

The Lost Girls: A Vampire Revenge Story by Sonia Hartl

My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa

Talk to Me by T.C. Boyle

Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South by Margaret Renkl

The Missing Hours by Julia Dahl

Hurts So Good: The Science and Culture of Pain on Purpose by Leigh Cowart

Dark Things I Adore by Katie Lattari

Mordew (Mordew Trilogy) by Alex Pheby

Palmares by Gayl Jones

The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree: How I Fought to Save Myself, My Sister, and Thousands of Girls Worldwide by Nice Leng’ete

The Curious Thing: Poems by Sandra Lim

The Offset by Calder Szewczak

Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia by George Makari

The Actual Star by Monica Byrne

Black Nerd Problems: Essays by William Evans and Omar Holmon

A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell

Harrow by Joy Williams

808s & Otherworlds: Memories, Remixes, & Mythologies by Sean Avery Medlin

Defy the Night (Defy the Night, #1) by Brigid Kemmerer

Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young

Crazy Sorrow by Vince Passaro

From the Neck Up and Other Stories by Aliya Whiteley

Paradise on Fire by Jewell Parker Rhodes

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke

The Spectacular by Zoe Whittall

Make Good the Promises: Reclaiming Reconstruction and Its Legacies by Kinshasha Holman Conwill and Paul Gardullo

Teaching Black History to White People by Leonard N. Moore